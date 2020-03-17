Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung flags chip recovery, shrinking phone market amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:29pm EDT

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic would hurt sales of smartphones and consumer electronics this year, while demand from data centres would fuel a recovery in memory chip markets.

Chief Executive Kim Ki-nam said the coronavirus and U.S.-China trade disputes were casting a shadow over the outlook for the South Korean tech giant, whose Galaxy smartphones vie with Apple's iPhones for global dominance.

?The global smartphone market was expected to turn to growth this year, but with virus showing signs of being prolonged, the smartphone market is contracting. But 5G smartphone demand is expected to rise,? Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's mobile and network business, told the annual general meeting in Seoul.

While the smartphone market would shrink, Kim said the chip market - which makes up about half of Samsung's operating profit - would see demand growth after a slump last year exacerbated by excess supply and U.S.-China trade tensions.

Other chipmakers like Broadcom Inc have either cut or pulled their sales outlook due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, but global leader Samsung said it expected investments from data centre firms and new opportunities in areas such as 5G wireless networks and automobiles to drive chip sales higher in 2020.

At the same time, Kim said he expected chipmakers to focus on upgrading manufacturing processes rather than expanding capacity this year, limiting supply.

Samsung Elec shares were up 0.6% as of 0120 GMT, compared to a 0.5% fall of the broader market <.KS11>.

SHAREHOLDERS SCANNED

Samsung's annual general meeting drew a crowd of only about 400 shareholders this year, sharply down from about 1,000 last year, as South Korea battles the biggest coronavirus outbreak in Asia outside China.

Investors were scanned with thermal cameras and checked with thermometers as they arrived, and sat two seats away from each other as part of measures to ensure the meeting could go ahead safely.

Samsung Electronics also adopted electronic voting for the meeting and encouraged shareholders to cast votes online.

Kim Hyun-suk, the company's consumer electronics chief, said it was too early to predict how the virus would impact on consumers.

"We had expected the consumer electronics market to rise slightly this year, but with the coronavirus fast spreading, uncertainties are growing faster than ever, and it is very difficult to predict the future," he said.

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.40% 252.86 Delayed Quote.-13.97%
BROADCOM INC. 6.36% 199.51 Delayed Quote.-36.87%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.10% 48900 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
03/17Samsung flags chip recovery, shrinking phone market amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/17Samsung flags chip recovery, shrinking phone market amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/17As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
RE
03/17APPLE : closes all retail stores, except Greater China, until further notice
RE
03/17APPLE : Closes Stores Until Further Notice -- Update
DJ
03/17APPLE : Closes Stores Until Further Notice
DJ
03/17APPLE : closes U.S. retail stores until further notice
RE
03/17FORD MOTOR : Award-Winning Europe-Sourced Ford Puma SUV To Bring Ford Pass Conne..
AQ
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
03/17Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 276 B
EBIT 2020 67 183 M
Net income 2020 58 069 M
Finance 2020 77 739 M
Yield 2020 1,27%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,72x
EV / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 1 106 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 324,80  $
Last Close Price 252,86  $
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-13.97%1 059 785
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.40%265 207
XIAOMI CORPORATION-5.56%31 520
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.05%19 340
FITBIT, INC.-5.33%1 650
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.47%863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group