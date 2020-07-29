Sensor maker AMS guides for strong demand from smartphone makers in third quarter

Revenue came in at $460.3 million (356.27 million pounds) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $90.1 million in the three months through June, the Austrian group said.

The adjusted EBIT Margin was at 20%.

AMS, generating a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple's iPhones, had guided for an adjusted EBIT margin of 17-20% and revenue of $440-480 million.

It expects third-quarter revenues to come in between $530-570 million.

