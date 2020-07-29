Log in
Sensor maker AMS guides for strong demand from smartphone makers in third quarter

07/29/2020 | 01:36am EDT
Logo of sensor specialist AMS is seen in Zurich

Sensor specialist AMS AG, which just closed the takeover of Germany's Osram, said it expects its third-quarter revenues to grow around 20% versus the second quarter as demand from smartphone makers remains strong despite the pandemic.

Revenue came in at $460.3 million (356.27 million pounds) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $90.1 million in the three months through June, the Austrian group said.

The adjusted EBIT Margin was at 20%.

AMS, generating a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple's iPhones, had guided for an adjusted EBIT margin of 17-20% and revenue of $440-480 million.

It expects third-quarter revenues to come in between $530-570 million.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG -1.46% 16.195 Delayed Quote.-58.76%
APPLE INC. -1.64% 373.01 Delayed Quote.29.15%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.67% 49.24 Delayed Quote.-17.73%
OSRAM LICHT AG -0.24% 41.9 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
