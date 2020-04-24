Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Showdown looms between Silicon Valley, U.S. states over contact tracing apps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 09:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Care19 mobile app, which the governors of North Dakota and South Dakota have asked residents to download to assist in contact tracing during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a phone

U.S. states promoting apps that could prove essential to ending the coronavirus lockdown may be headed for a showdown with the two Silicon Valley companies that control key software on 99% of smartphones over the collection of sensitive GPS location data.

Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google plan to release technology jointly in the coming weeks for digital contact tracing through Bluetooth sensors on phones. Public health authorities have determined that the technology is crucial to apps that will alert people when they have been close to people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For contact tracing apps to work, however, millions of people must be willing to use them without fear their locations and other personal data is being tracked and stored.

Google and Apple have sought to build public trust by emphasizing that the changes they are making to Bluetooth to allow the tracing apps to work will not tap phones' GPS sensors, which privacy activists see as too intrusive.

But the states pioneering the apps - North and South Dakota, and Utah - say allowing public health authorities to use GPS in tandem with Bluetooth is key to making the system viable.

The Bluetooth technology will enable users to be notified if they crossed paths with a coronavirus carrier, but will not specify where the encounter happened, information crucial to authorities who want to identify hotspots for virus transmission and move fast to stop outbreaks.

Apple and Google said on Friday that they still have not decided how to proceed.

"I would encourage them to go for the 'and' and not the 'or' solution," North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said of Apple and Google in an interview late Thursday.

"During this new normal, there is a place for having solutions that protect privacy and enable more efficient contact tracing," said Burgum, himself a former software executive who sold a company to Microsoft Corp for more than $1 billion in 2001.

APPS AT WORK

Anonymized GPS location data is already playing a key role in an early version of Care19, an app that about 40,000 people have signed up for in North and South Dakota.

Authorities currently ask Care19 users to give them permission for timestamped GPS location data, which allows officials to manually call places where users could have spread the virus and ask for names and numbers of others who may have been there at the same time.

This laborious process will no longer be necessary with the Bluetooth technology coming from Apple and Google, which will automatically catalog encounters between users and enable carriers to anonymously convey to others potentially infected that they should get tested. Without the changes the two companies are working on, iPhone users would have to keep their phone unlocked and app open at all times.

Utah?s Healthy Together contact tracing app, which launched on Wednesday, for now is using a workaround that only catalogs some encounters. Healthy Together also collects location data and its developers hope Apple and Google do not force them to drop that functionality to adopt the more comprehensive Bluetooth technology.

"What Utah wanted to understand is not just who is spreading [the virus] to whom but also location zones," said Jared Allgood, chief strategy officer for Twenty, the startup which developed Utah?s app for an initial $1.75 million.

GPS location data allows authorities to decide which businesses may need to be closed because the virus is spreading there, and prioritize which contacts of diagnosed patients to test.

"Is it happening in a park, a Costco or a Walmart? They are trying to make policy decisions that move our economy from a broad-based 'everything is shut down' to a more targeted approach," Allgood said in an interview on Friday.

Privacy experts have warned that any cache of location data related to health issues could make businesses and individuals vulnerable to being ostracized if the data are exposed.

But Tim Brookins, a principal engineer at Microsoft who previously worked for Burgum and developed Care19 independently of his employer, said location data is stored on a Microsoft Azure server that he rents and to which only he and one other person have the keys. North Dakota is paying about $9,000 to license Care19 for six months, he said.

Allgood said the Utah app asks users for their phone number, but location data is stored anonymously in a server rented from Amazon Web Services.

"We don?t see a reason why Apple or Google would not allow us to participate in their tools," said Diesel Peltz, Twenty?s CEO.

Brookins and Burgum expressed confidence the two tech giants would allow for location data collection after seeing the safeguards Care19 has put in place, including not asking for users' names, phone numbers or email addresses.

"Some people are completely opposed to an intrusion on privacy but there's a younger generation sharing their location on dozens of apps," Burgum said.

"There may be a set of people highly social, young and going out to bars who may see this tool as fantastic."

By Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.43% 1276.6 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
APPLE INC. 2.89% 282.97 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.83% 174.55 Delayed Quote.10.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
09:39pShowdown looms between Silicon Valley, U.S. states over contact tracing apps
RE
04:46pAPPLE : Wall Street ends manic week with a gain, led by tech stocks
AQ
04:44pTech titans Apple and Microsoft propel Wall Street rally
RE
04:31pGlobal stocks struggle with muddled government pandemic responses
RE
04:08pAPPLE : Wall Street ends a bumpy week with a gain, led by technology
AQ
03:30pCash is king as U.S. quarterly reporting season gains steam
RE
12:26pALPHABET : Apple, Google update coronavirus contact tracing tech ahead of launch
RE
10:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Gilead, Verizon, Amazon
10:14aTech & healthcare tighten grip on world stock markets
RE
10:03aAPPLE INC : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 262 B
EBIT 2020 62 276 M
Net income 2020 53 530 M
Finance 2020 75 667 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,43x
EV / Sales2021 3,93x
Capitalization 1 238 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 304,74  $
Last Close Price 282,97  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-3.64%1 203 388
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.60%270 731
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.96%31 534
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.28%14 975
FITBIT, INC.4.41%1 830
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.00%922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group