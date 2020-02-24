Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/24 07:28:15 am
301.29 USD   -3.76%
07:15aBig Gains in Havens Fuel Growth Concerns
DJ
07:15aAustin, Nashville Rank at Top of Hottest U.S. Job Markets
DJ
05:37aTAKE FIVE : 'Our currency, your problem' - all over again
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Smartphone sales tank in China as coronavirus dampens demand - government data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A customer touches Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro Max after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing

Sales of smartphones in China tumbled by more than a third in January, government data showed on Monday, in a sign of how the coronavirus outbreak is hurting consumer demand.

China started putting curbs on travel and asking residents to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a major gift-giving holiday.

Mobile phone brands shipped a total of 20.4 million devices that month, down 36.6% from 32.1 millon in January 2019, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed.

China's smartphone market has been shrinking for a number of years as demand became more reliant on consumers replacing existing handsets than buying new ones. However, January's drop was far larger than was seen in the same month last year, when sales fell 11.4%.

For early 2020 analysts had predicted a fall of this magnitude. Research firms IDC and Canalys forecast earlier this month that shipments would drop roughly 40% in the first quarter as the virus outbreak hurt demand and sparked supply chain issues.

Last week Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook wrote a letter to investors warning it would not meet its initial revenue guidance for the current quarter due to demand issues, and the coronavirus' impact on suppliers.

Foxconn, Apple's most important partner, has yet to fully resume work across its plants in China, though some of its facilities are operating at partial capacity.

Apple meanwhile shut its branded stores across China, following similar moves by most other major retailers in the country.

Earlier this month Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled the company's new line of flagship devices via an online livestream, in lieu of a live audience.

In the stream, he thanked Xiaomi's suppliers for helping the company in the run-up to the release and warned consumers that there might be some delays in delivery.

China's smartphone brands are planning to release a range of 5G-enabled phones this year in hopes of reviving growth in the sector.

The bulk of the drop stems from Android brands, which collectively saw shipments decline from 29.9 million units in January 2019 to 18.1 million.

Shipments of Apple devices held steady at just over 2 million.

Analysts say that despite Apple's struggles in China recently, the iPhone 11, released late last year, remains one of the best-selling 4G phones on the market in China. That bodes well for its first 5G phone, expected to arrive in autumn 2020.

IDC said in December, before the virus caused the China to enter a state of semi-quarantine, that it expected phone shipments in China to return to growth in 2020.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
07:15aBig Gains in Havens Fuel Growth Concerns
DJ
07:15aAustin, Nashville Rank at Top of Hottest U.S. Job Markets
DJ
05:37aTAKE FIVE : 'Our currency, your problem' - all over again
RE
02:48aBerkshire Stock Underperforms S&P -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; opera..
RE
02/23G-20 Financial Leaders Warn Coronavirus Risks Global Growth
DJ
02/22Buffett defends Berkshire stock push, reassures on future as profit smashes r..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 281 B
EBIT 2020 69 380 M
Net income 2020 59 769 M
Finance 2020 82 972 M
Yield 2020 1,02%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2021 4,18x
Capitalization 1 370 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 333,51  $
Last Close Price 313,05  $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.6.61%1 369 744
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%326 767
XIAOMI CORP-1.24%39 211
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD50.49%22 261
FITBIT, INC.-1.83%1 692
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group