APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
State Department warns top U.S. firms over supply chain risks linked to China's Xinjiang

07/02/2020 | 02:58pm EDT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

By Humeyra Pamuk

The U.S. State Department warned top American companies including Walmart Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc over risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in China's western Xinjiang province, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"It is critical that U.S. companies and individuals be aware of the large-scale human rights abuses perpetrated by the PRC government in Xinjiang," Keith Krach, Undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy and the environment wrote on July 1.

"Businesses should evaluate their exposure to the risks that result from partnering with, investing in, and otherwise providing support to companies that operate in or are linked to Xinjiang," he said in the letter which was sent to trade groups.

The United States is seeking to ratchet up pressure on China at a time of heightened tensions over that country's treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang and Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong.

It also follows a Wednesday advisory by the U.S. government that said companies doing business in Xinjiang or with entities using Xinjiang labor could be exposed to "reputational, economic, and legal risks".

In a call with reporters, Krach said the complex nature of supply chains was making companies vulnerable to potential risks and urged them to be more vigilant. "It's incumbent on the board of directors for each company to conduct a detailed analysis of their supply chains to reveal who their company is buying from and who it is selling to," he said.

He did not give specific number on how many U.S. companies might have been entangled in such supply chains.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps there. China has denied mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and help fight extremism.

(This story corrects day of week in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.97% 2907.98 Delayed Quote.49.30%
APPLE INC. 0.79% 367.12 Delayed Quote.23.99%
WALMART INC. 0.13% 119.88 Delayed Quote.0.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 291 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 1 578 B 1 578 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 348,84 $
Last Close Price 364,11 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.23.99%1 578 175
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.73%292 822
XIAOMI CORPORATION19.11%39 851
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD42.57%20 963
FITBIT, INC.-3.35%1 695
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.93%1 009
