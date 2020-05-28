Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/27 04:00:00 pm
318.11 USD   +0.44%
04:56aTaiwan sees 2020 GDP slowing to five-year low as pandemic hurts consumption
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Taiwan sees 2020 GDP slowing to five-year low as pandemic hurts consumption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 04:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nan Shan Plaza and Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 are pictured through the window of an airplane, in Taipei

By Yimou Lee and Roger Tung

Taiwan's economic growth is likely to slow to its weakest in five years in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hurts domestic consumption and the job market, though strong global demand for electronics could cushion the blow for the trade-reliant island.

Taiwan's economy, a key part of the global technology supply chain, is likely to grow 1.67% this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Thursday, again downgrading its outlook.

In February it forecast full year growth at 2.37%, but in April the agency's chief told parliament it was more likely to be 1.3%-1.8%.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a revised 1.59% in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly up on the preliminary 1.54%, the agency said.

The statistics agency said the pandemic has hit the island's consumption, especially the services sector and tourism, but still-strong global demand for electronics helped offset some of the impact, thanks to the growing need for telecommuting as more people work from home to reduce the risk of infections.

Chu Tzer-Ming, head of the statistics agency, said the pandemic has knocked 2.1 percentage points off Taiwan's growth so far this year, but the island will "have no problem" keeping its GDP above a growth rate of 1%.

Taiwan's export orders unexpectedly grew for a second consecutive month in April, fuelled by "explosive" demand for products such as laptops and microchips.

The agency said the pandemic remains a major uncertainty for Taiwan's growth, although it expects most countries to relax virus-related curbs in the summer and autumn.

While Taiwan has not gone into total lockdown to contain the virus due to relatively successful measures that prevented its rapid spread, the government has repeatedly warned of uncertainty for the economy and is rolling out a stimulus package worth T$1.05 trillion ($34.98 billion).

Unemployment hit a more than six-year high in April.

In addition to the virus uncertainty, analysts said renewed U.S.-China tensions could spell extra trouble for Taiwan's electronics exports, a bellwether of demand for global tech giants such as Apple.

The statistics agency forecast exports would "maintain positive growth" in 2020, compared with a 1.4% decline in 2019.

It also nudged down its inflation estimate for 2020 to -0.32% from 0.62%.

(Editing by Ben Blanchard and Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
04:56aTaiwan sees 2020 GDP slowing to five-year low as pandemic hurts consumption
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER ON SOC : White House
RE
05/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/27Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNir..
DJ
05/27Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNir..
DJ
05/27HBO Max Is Left Out of Amazon, Roku's Platforms at Launch -- Update
DJ
05/27Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNir..
DJ
05/27Tech Flat On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 62 487 M
Net income 2020 54 060 M
Finance 2020 63 964 M
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,00x
EV / Sales2021 4,49x
Capitalization 1 379 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 314,35 $
Last Close Price 318,11 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.8.33%1 378 795
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.57%269 224
XIAOMI CORPORATION12.06%37 418
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.89%15 213
FITBIT, INC.1.07%1 773
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-19.70%934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group