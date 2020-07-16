Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 05:19am BST
Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing

Twitter said hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

Twitter said hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

Twitter said employees with access to its internal systems had been successfully targeted by hackers who "used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf."

"We're looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it," the company said.

Twitter temporarily took the extraordinary step of preventing for several hours at least some verified accounts from publishing messages altogether. It said it would restore access only when it was certain it could do so securely.

Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.

Chief Executive Jack Dorsey earlier said the company was diagnosing the problem and pledged to share "everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," he said in a tweet.

SECURITY BREACH

Shares in the social media company tumbled almost 5% in trading after the market close before paring their losses.

In the hours after the initial breach, some of the platform's biggest users appeared to be struggling to re-establish control of their accounts. In the case of billionaire Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, for example, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was removed and, sometime later, another one appeared, and then a third.

Among other high profile accounts affected: rapper Kanye West, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple. Several accounts of cryptocurrency-focused organizations were also hijacked.

Altogether, the affected accounts had tens of millions of users.

Biden's campaign was "in touch" with Twitter, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person said the company had locked down the Democrat's account "immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet." Tesla and other affected companies were not immediately available for comment.

Several experts said the incident raised questions about Twitter's cybersecurity.

"It's clear the company is not doing enough to protect itself," said Oren Falkowitz, former CEO of Area 1 Security.

Alperovitch, who now chairs the Silverado Policy Accelerator, said that, in a way, the public had dodged a bullet so far.

"We are lucky that given the power of sending out tweets from the accounts of many famous people, the only thing that the hackers have done is scammed about $110,000 in bitcoins from about 300 people," he said.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn, Raphael Satter, and Katie Paul; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in San Francisco; Christopher Bing, David Shepardson and Chris Sanders in Washington; Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; and Fanny Potkin in Singapore. Editing by Aurora Ellis and Lincoln Feast.)

By Joseph Menn, Raphael Satter and Katie Paul
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.44% 3008.87 Delayed Quote.62.83%
APPLE INC. 0.69% 390.9 Delayed Quote.33.12%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.26% 285520 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.15% 208.04 Delayed Quote.31.92%
SQUARE, INC. 0.79% 122.2 Delayed Quote.95.33%
TESLA, INC. 1.93% 1546.01 Delayed Quote.269.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
12:19aTwitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked
RE
07/15ELON MUSK : Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked
RE
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15APPLE : News launches new audio features, expands local news offerings for reade..
PU
07/15JEFF BEZOS : Twitter Accounts of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Appear to Hav..
DJ
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15Apple expands news offerings with audio, local newspaper stories
RE
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher After Promising Vaccine S..
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 B - 210 B
Net income 2020 54 259 M - 43 220 M
Net cash 2020 53 109 M - 42 305 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 694 B 1 694 B 1 350 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 361,34 $
Last Close Price 390,90 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.33.12%1 694 292
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.97%298 427
XIAOMI CORPORATION51.76%50 985
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD50.97%24 908
FITBIT, INC.5.63%1 826
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.61%973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group