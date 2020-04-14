Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. funds that beat market plunge seek recession-proof stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 01:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader puts on his jacket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York

Beating the first quarter's market crash took some extreme strategies, such as moving nearly everything to cash, or going very short. Now, fund managers who prevailed during the worst start to a year for U.S. stocks are betting on recession-resilient companies to take them to the next leg.

With few expecting a quick end to the market's volatility, managers are seeking companies with strong balance sheets that can weather what could be a deep but short recession, according to a recent Reuters poll.

"We are focused on the companies that we think will survive this cycle," said Eric Cinnamond, co-manager of the Palm Valley Capital Fund. The fund's 0.79% gain during the first quarter made it one of just two actively managed U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar to show a positive return over the period.

The small-cap focused fund began 2020 with more than 92% of its assets in cash as the sector's valuations soared. As the market fell, Cinnamond and his co-manager began adding 21 new positions, ending the quarter with 52% cash.

The fund's purchases included Advance Auto Parts Inc, children's apparel company Carter's Inc and children's book publisher Scholastic Corp - businesses Cinnamond regards as recession-resistant.

"If stocks fall further from here we're well-positioned because we still have a lot of cash," he said.

BEARS TURN BULLISH

The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped more than 20% over the quarter despite hitting record highs as late as Feb. 19. Among exchange-traded funds, only those betting on a sell-off posted positive returns, led by the nearly 200% return for the Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares fund.

The market's deep losses led some bearish investors to start putting their cash into stocks.

Frank Value Fund, whose 1.3% drop during the quarter made it the fourth-best among active funds, started the year with about 60% cash, leaving it badly trailing as the broad market raced to new records. As the market tumbled, manager Brian Frank added new positions in Twitter Inc and sports apparel company Under Armour Inc, both of which he expects to hold for years.

"We made up years of performance in one month of a bear market," he said.

TECH BETS

Other top-performers were bolstered by bets on trendy sectors such as e-commerce, cyber security and telemedicine, which have benefited as millions of U.S. households shelter in place.

Portfolio manager Anthony Zackery said his Zevenbergen Growth fund's 1.19% first-quarter loss - which made it the 5th-best performer among active funds - was helped by telemedicine provider Teladoc Health Co, whose shares are up 75% for the year to date, and cloud communications company RingCentral Inc, which rose 21%.

The fund added a digital financial services company and a cloud-based healthcare provider over the first quarter, he said.

"These trends aren't going to stop and, if anything, they're going to accelerate because of this health crisis," he said.

Mike Lippert's Baron Opportunity Fund lost 6.7% over the quarter, making it the 14th best performer among active funds. He said he expected U.S. economic growth to slow after an initial rebound from the coronavirus-induced recession.

As a result, he added companies with clear growth paths such as cyber security company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc to his portfolio during the quarter.

"We're looking for the companies that can continue to grow once we figure out what the new normal will be," he said.

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.84% 2271.22 Delayed Quote.17.37%
APPLE INC. 4.79% 286.255 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. 3.86% 60.97 Delayed Quote.17.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.21% 23919.58 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.34% 172.64 Delayed Quote.4.95%
NASDAQ 100 3.93% 8660.153212 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.57% 8485.115203 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 2.68% 2835.4 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION 1.69% 27.69 Delayed Quote.-29.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
01:06pU.S. funds that beat market plunge seek recession-proof stocks
RE
01:04pAPPLE : launches tool to track people movement to curb virus spread
RE
12:30pWall Street jumps on hopes of lockdown easing; JPMorgan kicks off earnings
RE
10:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
09:43aAPPLE : UK urged to stop China taking control of Imagination Tech - lawmaker
RE
06:20aAPPLE INC : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
01:36aAPPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN : government data
RE
04/13A Guide to the Best Streaming Service For You, -2-
DJ
04/13A Guide to the Best Streaming Service For You, From Netflix and Hulu to HBO M..
DJ
04/13A Guide to the Best Streaming Service For You, -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 266 B
EBIT 2020 63 379 M
Net income 2020 54 489 M
Finance 2020 78 104 M
Yield 2020 1,18%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
EV / Sales2021 3,71x
Capitalization 1 196 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 307,28  $
Last Close Price 273,25  $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-6.95%1 195 600
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.72%265 106
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.78%31 457
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.50%14 750
FITBIT, INC.1.83%1 784
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.95%891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group