U.S. retailers make masks mandatory even as leaders clash over new directives

07/25/2020 | 12:58am EDT
Shoppers are seen wearing masks as they are checked before shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania

A growing number of U.S. retailers and grocers are pushing customers shopping at their stores to wear face coverings, a widely accepted protective measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The latest store policy comes as U.S. states are conflicted over making masks compulsory, with some governors even suspending local face-mask regulations.

AMAZON.COM INC

The online shopping giant's Whole Foods Market and Amazon retail stores require all customers to wear face coverings. (https://bit.ly/2OIwoqN)

APPLE INC

The iPhone maker said in May it would require customers to wear face coverings in most places around the world.

BED BATH & BEYOND INC

Face masks are required at all 1,500 of the company's stores across North America.

BEST BUY CO INC

The electronics retailer imposed the rule in the middle of July and said it would provide a face covering if a customer did not have one.

COSTCO WHOLSESALE CORP

The company implemented a mandatory mask policy for its members and guests in May, exempting children under the age of 2 and individuals unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition. (https://bit.ly/2DPGXGd)

CVS HEALTH CORP

The pharmacy chain has implemented a mandatory face covering rule for customers at its stores, but said it was not asking its employees to act as enforcers.

GAP INC

The apparel retailer said masks will be required for all customers at its Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix and Janie and Jack stores in North America , effective Aug. 1. 

HOME DEPOT INC

The home improvement chain has required all customers wear masks while shopping at its U.S. stores.

KOHL'S CORP

The department store chain has made masks a requirement across stores, which only started reopening only a few weeks back.

KROGER CO

The grocer has requires the use of face masks at all its locations.

LOWE'S COS INC

The home improvement retailer is adopted a nationwide standard in July and said it would offer free masks while supplies last.

MCDONALD'S CORP

The world's biggest fast food chain said it would require all customers to wear face coverings when entering its U.S. restaurants starting Aug. 1.

STARBUCKS CORPThe world's largest coffee chain made it mandatory for customers to wear masks at all its company-owned cafes in the United States.

TARGET CORP

The retailer's mask policy will be effective from Aug. 1, with an exception for those with underlying medical conditions and young children.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC

The company, which will applied the rule on July 20, said it would add store signage and intercom messages to remind shoppers to wear masks.

WALMART INC

The world's largest retailer implemented a mandatory mask policy for its customers across to all its over 5,000 U.S. stores, including its wholesale Sam's Club outlets, .

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh, Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)
