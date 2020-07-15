Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

VW centralises group software development at Audi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 01:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Company logo at the headquarters of the German car manufacturer Audi

Volkswagen on Wednesday said it was replacing software chief Christian Senger and moving the centre of its group-wide software development from its Wolfsburg headquarters to Ingolstadt, where premium brand Audi is based.

Senger, the current chief executive of Volkswagen Group's Car.Software unit, will be replaced by Dirk Hilgenberg, former senior vice president manufacturing engineering at BMW, VW said.

Markus Duesmann, Volkswagen Group's head of development and also Audi's chief executive, said a new software operating system would be developed at the unit and the system would be trialled at the company's "Artemis" agile development unit headed by former Apple and Porsche executive Alexander Hitzinger.

By the end of the year, the Car.Software organisation will have approximately 5,000 specialists tasked with developing common software for all brands at Volkswagen Group, which includes Skoda, Bentley, Bugatti, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Ingolstadt will also be responsible for exploring solutions for data-driven business models and innovations at the Group, Volkswagen said, adding that more than 7 billion euros will be invested for these tasks by 2025.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.50% 389.91 Delayed Quote.32.21%
AUDI AG 0.64% 1570 Delayed Quote.95.00%
BMW AG 1.17% 58.61 Delayed Quote.-20.80%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.88% 54.24 Delayed Quote.-20.11%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.75% 141.16 Delayed Quote.-22.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
01:37pVW centralises group software development at Audi
RE
12:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
12:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
11:27aGoogle backs Reliance's Jio Platforms with $4.5 billion India investment
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14aApple expands news offerings with audio, local newspaper stories
RE
10:54aAPPLE : EU plans clampdown on pro-corporate tax systems to aid recovery
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:43aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:29aEXCLUSIVE : Arm raises prices on chip technology for some customers - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 259 M - -
Net cash 2020 53 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 1 683 B 1 683 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 358,18 $
Last Close Price 388,23 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.32.21%1 682 719
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.97%298 427
XIAOMI CORPORATION51.76%50 985
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD50.97%24 908
FITBIT, INC.4.11%1 826
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.61%973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group