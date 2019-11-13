Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Warren lashes out at Goldman over Apple Card bias claims: Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:17pm EST
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Warren speaks at a SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Member Town Hall in Concord

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned Goldman Sachs's response to allegations of bias in how the bank evaluates applicants for Apple Inc's credit card, suggesting it should pull down the algorithm if it cannot be explained, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

A criticism of Apple Card's algorithm started last week, after entrepreneur David Heinemeier Hansson railed against the evaluation process in a series of Twitter posts, saying it gave him 20 times the credit limit his wife received.

Goldman, which oversees the banking decisions on the iPhone maker's credit card, has responded by asking aggrieved customers to request a second look at credit-limit decisions, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-14/elizabeth-warren-slams-goldman-over-apple-card-bias-allegations?utm_content=business&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business.

Potentially affected customers should not have to contact the bank to remedy the situation, Warren told Bloomberg.

Goldman said it welcomed a discussion of this topic with policymakers and regulators.

"Goldman Sachs has not and will never make decisions based on factors such as gender, race, age, sexual orientation or any other legally prohibited factors when determining credit worthiness," the bank told Reuters.

It's the company's responsibility to come forward with the information about how that algorithm was designed and the exact impact of it, the Democratic presidential candidate said, adding that "if they can't do it, then they need to pull it down".

"We are beginning to understand better that algorithms are only as good as the data that gets packed into them," Warren added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Ismail Shakil, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:01pPELOTON EXPLORING APPS FOR AMAZON FI : Bloomberg
RE
04:22pGoogle Pay to offer checking accounts through Citi, Stanford Federal
RE
04:19pDisney+ streaming exceeds expectations with 10 million sign-ups, shares surge
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:23aAPPLE : refreshes MacBook Pro laptop with 16-inch screen
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:31aAPPLE : Introduces 16-Inch MacBook Pro, the World's Best Pro Notebook
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 66 639 M
Net income 2020 56 448 M
Finance 2020 89 927 M
Yield 2020 1,20%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
EV / Sales2021 3,69x
Capitalization 1 175 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 256,63  $
Last Close Price 264,47  $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.67.66%1 142 985
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%305 641
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 358
FITBIT, INC.40.04%1 829
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%984
FOCUSRITE PLC21.89%415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group