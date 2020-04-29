Log in
APPLE RUSH COMPANY, INC.

(APRU)
Apple Rush Announces Additional Reduction in Outstanding Shares

04/29/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”), a beverage maker, manufacture of unique consumer brands and CBD products and drinks, announced today that it has cancelled an additional 450 million shares.

Management is continually working with our shareholders to reduce our outstanding share structure. These efforts are designed to increase shareholder value for all common stockholders. Our team is creating exciting new marketing plans and working on additional projects that will add to our revenue during these difficult times. Our stock has seen a large increase in volume in recent weeks and has remained relatively stable. It appears to us that we may be near or at the end of the high volume selling that pushed our share price down.

The company has a goal of becoming a fully audited, reporting public company in 2020 and on March 30, 2020, the Company filed its 2019 Annual Report by the required deadline in spite of any circumstances related to COVID-19. The Company is pleased to alert its shareholders that it has continued to stay current on its compliance and reporting requirements.

“We are working daily to raise additional capital in cost effective transactions, seeking strategic alliances with like and/or value-added businesses to enhance our corporate profile. It is important that we stabilize the share price so that wider financing options are available. We have made commitments not to utilize toxic debt financing and continue with our friends and family investors and are confident that we will end the year with a net decrease in outstanding shares. These investors are long term and as we stated before, none have sold any shares. Friends and family investors are not the type of investors that are going to damage our share price, they are believers in what we are doing and will give us the time we need to build a successful, profitable business,” commented Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush.

Our sales efforts have been focused on smaller distribution partners and alternative marketing channels. We are sending additional product to Amazon and will be promoting our own web properties as well. Sales on Amazon have been solid and we are growing our fan base across the country with our social media. Sales of Element Brands products have been good and are growing while our work on the alcohol formulations is also moving along.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com and www.aprubrands.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Investor relations Contact: 
Tony Torgerud 
888-741-3777 x 2

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Torgerud President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Jason Atwell Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Kinports Chief Marketing Officer
