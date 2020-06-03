Apple Rush Company, Inc. updates progress on Japan Distribution

TITUSVILLE, Fla., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), updates its shareholders on our progress on Japanese distribution.



The company has been working for several months on a distribution deal in Japan. The process of gaining approval in Japan required very specific information in both formulation and processing of our flagship product. Quarantine in Japan (equivalent to our FDA) requires that all ingredient suppliers provide all of the components with percentages to them for safety verification and validation. The information required was substantial and proprietary but the company was successful in gaining access to everything needed for the application. “I am excited by the fact that we have been able to get through the next phase of the approval process. Our partners provided us with all of the information we needed in order to successfully fill out the complete application. It was so specific it required the complete HAACP program used throughout the process from receiving ingredients, to blending, to bottling or canning, to pasteurization and packaging,” said Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU.

Further, the application for the International Trademarks has been filed and the required paperwork for joint ownership of the trademarks between Corr Brands and APRU, LLC has been processed. We have begun the process of changing the label to meet Japanese regulations and will update shareholders on that process along the way. We are seeking final approval with the thought of gaining entry to Japan with our unique 8 ounce sleek can that has proven to be a perfect fit with the lifestyle and habits of the Japanese consumer. Vending and grocery retail are the primary distribution platforms being sought throughout the country.

“I've been working closely with Paul Guilfoile to bring this project to completion and appreciate the effort he has put in up to this point. He will prove to be an invaluable asset to us and our advisory board moving forward with his extensive knowledge and experience within the juice category during his decades of business in Japan,” continued Tony.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com, www.aprubrands.com, and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2