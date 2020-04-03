Apple Rush announces fiscal year 2019 results and featured article in The Shelby Report

TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Results. We are pleased with our growth as a business in 2019. Although revenue was off due to some previously announced factors such as very large starting inventories for our initial distribution partners, we are pleased with how we have progressed as a company. Our business foundation has gotten stronger and stronger as we have cleaned up the corporate structure through buybacks and cancellations of shares. We have reduced our overall share count and raised capital simultaneously and have also gotten our shares approved for dtc eligibility. We can say that although our share price doesn’t reflect it currently, we are a much healthier company today than we were a year ago. The volatility in our stock was discussed in our previous release and we continue to believe this is a temporary issue due to current market conditions. We will continue on our path to become a diversified holding company with independent divisions producing many best of class product lines in their categories.



We have accomplished many good things over the last 12 months. We brought on several advisors to help us navigate the challenges of growing a beverage company to a national scale. These advisors have helped us in several areas, including web design and intellectual property creation, to opening different opportunities in many different distribution channels. We brought these people on board so that we could put some additional focus into research and development and nutraceutical manufacturing. We successfully created our own water soluble CBD, water-soluble Kratom additive, and have been working on several other initiatives in the lab. These proprietary technologies will provide explosive growth prospects for us with these product lines.

“We have been working closely with several different International opportunities and will update shareholders as those things progress," said Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU. "Our private label contract manufacturing was a larger part of our revenue for the year as we have expanded into developing our own technologies. We were planning on doing several trade shows this year, but with the worldwide pandemic we are facing, we will be focusing on more direct to consumer initiatives. We have run an ad in the Shelby Report and have been featured in an article in the April issue just released. We have posted a link to it here https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.51/869.12d.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/shelbyreportapril.pdf ,” continued Torgerud.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 45 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.aprubrands.com and www.applerush.com .



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

