Applegreen : ESM - Lifting of Suspension Notice

Restoration Notice

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

28th September 2018

Trading of the under-mentioned securities of Applegreen PLC has been restored, as detailed below.

Date and time of the communication 2018-28-09T08:00:00.Z. Action type Restoration of trading Reasons for the action Admission document has been released in respect of a Reverse takeover in accordance with ESM rule 14 Effective from 2018-28-09T08:00:00.Z. Effective to Ongoing True Trading venue(s) XESM Issuer name Applegreen Plc Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 635400C4XYHVIFHDZH17 Instrument identifier (ISIN) IE00BXC8D038 Instrument full name Ordinary Shares Sufficiently related derivatives Other related instruments Comments

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.