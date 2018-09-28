Log in
APPLEGREEN PLC (APGNA)
End-of-day quote  - 09/27
6.08 EUR
Applegreen : ESM - Lifting of Suspension Notice

09/28/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Restoration Notice

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

28th September 2018

Trading of the under-mentioned securities of Applegreen PLC has been restored, as detailed below.

Date and time of the communication

2018-28-09T08:00:00.Z.

Action type

Restoration of trading

Reasons for the action

Admission document has been released in respect of a Reverse takeover in accordance with ESM rule 14

Effective from

2018-28-09T08:00:00.Z.

Effective to

Ongoing

True

Trading venue(s)

XESM

Issuer name

Applegreen Plc

Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

635400C4XYHVIFHDZH17

Instrument identifier (ISIN)

IE00BXC8D038

Instrument full name

Ordinary Shares

Sufficiently related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

Applegreen plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:06:04 UTC
