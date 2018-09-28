Applegreen : ESM - Lifting of Suspension Notice

Restoration Notice
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
28th September 2018
Trading of the under-mentioned securities of Applegreen PLC has been restored, as detailed below.
|
Date and time of the communication
|
2018-28-09T08:00:00.Z.
|
Action type
|
Restoration of trading
|
Reasons for the action
|
Admission document has been released in respect of a Reverse takeover in accordance with ESM rule 14
|
Effective from
|
2018-28-09T08:00:00.Z.
|
Effective to
|
|
Ongoing
|
True
|
Trading venue(s)
|
XESM
|
Issuer name
|
Applegreen Plc
|
Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|
635400C4XYHVIFHDZH17
|
Instrument identifier (ISIN)
|
IE00BXC8D038
|
Instrument full name
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Sufficiently related derivatives
|
|
Other related instruments
|
|
Comments
|
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.
Disclaimer
Applegreen plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:06:04 UTC