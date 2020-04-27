Log in
Applied BioSciences Corrects April 24, 2020 Press Release

04/27/2020

Los Angeles, CA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied BioSciences Corp. (the “Company”; OTCQB: APPB), a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases, hereby corrects its April 24, 2020 press release as follows.

On April 24, 2020, the Company published a press release tilted, “Applied BioSciences Terminated Agreement to Offer Test Kits and Amends March 31, 2020 Press Release (the “Press Release”).  In the Press Release, the Company incorrectly stated, “On April 1, 2020, immediately after the supplier of the test kit notified the Company that the FDA had informed it that the test kit was not allowed for home use, the Company supplemented its March 31, 2020 press release to remove reference to home use.”  The forgoing sentence should have stated that the Company revised its website (not supplemented the March 31, 2020 press release), and is hereby amended to state, “On April 1, 2020, immediately after the supplier of the test kit notified the Company that the FDA had informed it that the test kit was not allowed for home use, the Company revised its websites at https://healthyhandsanitizer.com/ and https://remedipure.com/ to remove reference to home use.”  

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/ biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.  We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the company’s website.  

Contact

Email: ir@appliedbiocorp.com  or info@appliedbiocorp.com

To be added to the Applied BioSciences email distribution list, please email info@appliedbiocorp.com with APPB in the subject line.

Official Website: www.appliedbiocorp.com 

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied BioSciences Corp. (the “Company”) or its management, identify forward-looking statements.  These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company’s ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management’s ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


SOURCE Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied Biosciences Corp.
1-310-356-7374
info@appliedbiocorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
