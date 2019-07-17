Announcement of Bermuda Share Registrar: Change of Address

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

BERMUDA SHARE REGISTRAR: CHANGE OF ADDRESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019 the Company's Bermuda principal share registrar and transfer agent 'MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited' will change its address to:-

4th floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

By Order of the Board

Applied Development Holdings Limited

Ng Kit Ling

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Yao Wei Rong (Chairman) and Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer); the Non-executive Director is Mr. Guo Shun Gen and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.

* For identification purpose only