Applied Development : APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Reference is made to the announcement of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 August 2019 regarding the resignation of Ms. Ng Kit Ling as company secretary and authorised representative of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Further to the Announcement, the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Luk Shan ("Ms. Luk"), the financial controller of the Company, has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company and the authorised representative of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules with effect from 2 September 2019.

Ms. Luk is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) in Accounting from Hong Kong Baptist University. After graduation, Ms. Luk worked in an international accounting firm for over four years. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Luk worked as the senior finance manager of a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Luk has over 10 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial reporting.