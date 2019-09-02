Log in
APPLIED DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0519)
Applied Development : APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Reference is made to the announcement of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 August 2019 regarding the resignation of Ms. Ng Kit Ling as company secretary and authorised representative of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Further to the Announcement, the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Luk Shan ("Ms. Luk"), the financial controller of the Company, has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company and the authorised representative of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules with effect from 2 September 2019.

Ms. Luk is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) in Accounting from Hong Kong Baptist University. After graduation, Ms. Luk worked in an international accounting firm for over four years. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Luk worked as the senior finance manager of a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Luk has over 10 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial reporting.

1

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its welcome to Ms. Luk on her new appointment.

By order of the Board

Applied Development Holdings Limited

Wu Zhanming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Wu Zhanming (Chairman), Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer); the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Tao and Mr. Yao Wei Rong and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.

  • For identification purpose only

In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text thereof.

2

Disclaimer

Applied Development Holdings Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:34:13 UTC
