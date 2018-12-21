Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Applied Development Holdings Ltd    0519   BMG0428W1221

APPLIED DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD (0519)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/20
0.54 HKD   -1.82%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied Development : Announcement of Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 01:00pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong, with effect from 2 January 2019, will be Suite 803, 8th Floor, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Applied Development Holdings Limited

Yao Wei Rong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Yao Wei Rong (Chairman) and Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer); the Non-executive Director is Mr. Guo Shun Gen and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.

* For identification purposes only

In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text thereof.

Disclaimer

Applied Development Holdings Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED DEVELOPMENT HOLDIN
01:00pAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Change of Principal Place of Business in H..
PU
12/04APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting..
PU
10/22APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of List of Directors and their Role and Funct..
PU
10/16APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/15APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Resignation of Executive Director
PU
09/14APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Notification of Board Meeting
PU
06/29APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Dev to subscribe Redsun Properties IPO shares
AQ
06/19APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Dev invests RMB110m in nursing housing
AQ
02/20APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Dev to sell Shun Tak Centre unit to new buyer
AQ
2017APPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Poll Results of the Special General Meetin..
PU
More news
Chart APPLIED DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Applied Development Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED DEVELOPMENT HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Ping Yuen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wei Rong Yao Chairman
Chi Keung Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Chi Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kit Man Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD-25.00%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-12.49%42 278
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.27%40 103
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.13%37 591
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.30%27 138
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED29.46%26 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.