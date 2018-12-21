Applied Development : Announcement of Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong, with effect from 2 January 2019, will be Suite 803, 8th Floor, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

Applied Development Holdings Limited

Yao Wei Rong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Yao Wei Rong (Chairman) and Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer); the Non-executive Director is Mr. Guo Shun Gen and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.

