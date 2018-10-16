Applied Development : Announcement of Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting ("Annual General Meeting") of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suite 2418, 24/F., Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong on 4 December 2018 (Tuesday) at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

As ordinary business, to consider and if thought fit to pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements and reports of the

directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018.

2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Yao Wei Rong as a director of the Company; (b) To re-elect Mr. Guo Shun Gen as a director of the Company.

3. To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company ("Directors").

4. To re-appoint Mazars CPA Limited as auditor of the Company and authorise the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolutions, which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

5. "THAT:

(A)subject to paragraph (C) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into Shares) which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(B) the approval in paragraph (A) shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into Shares) which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period;

(C) the aggregate nominal amount of share capital which may be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with, or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with, (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraphs (A) and (B) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) pursuant to the exercise of any options granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company; or (iii) an issue of Shares upon the exercise of subscription or conversion rights attached to warrants which might be issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares; or (iv) an issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares or any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company ("Bye-laws"); or (v) a specific authority granted by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") in general meeting, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the close of business on the day of passing this resolution; and

(D) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the time of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this resolution at which time the authority granted under this resolution shall lapse unless, by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the mandate is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws or any applicable law to be held; or (iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting. "Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for Shares, open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in that place)."



6. "THAT: (A) subject to paragraph (C) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all powers of the Company to purchase issued Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, the exercise by the Directors of all powers of the Company to purchase such shares being subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, be and is hereby, generally and unconditionally approved; (B) the approval in paragraph (A) of this resolution shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to purchase its shares at a price determined by the Directors; (C) the aggregate nominal amount of share capital of the Company which may be purchased or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be purchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (A) of this resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the close of business on the day of passing this resolution; and (D) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the time of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this resolution at which time the authority granted under this resolution shall lapse unless, by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the mandate is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws or any applicable law to be held; or (iii) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting."

7. "THAT conditional upon the passing of ordinary resolutions numbered 5 and 6 above, the aggregate nominal amount of the number of Shares which are repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with ordinary resolution numbered 6 shall be added to the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company that may be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with by the Directors pursuant to and in accordance with ordinary resolution numbered 5."

By Order of the Board

Applied Development Holdings Limited

Ng Kit Ling

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 October 2018

Notes:

1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. On a poll, votes may be given either personally or by proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Annual General Meeting.

2. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

3. A form of proxy for use at the meeting is enclosed. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person on any or all resolutions on which he/she/it is entitled to vote at the meeting or poll concerned, and in such event any vote cast by his/her/its proxy on the same resolution shall be null and void.

4. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 29 November 2018 (Thursday) to 4 December 2018 (Tuesday) (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, during which period no transfer of Share(s) will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting all completed transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 28 November 2018 (Wednesday). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 4 December 2018 (Tuesday) shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

5. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority shall be deposited at the principal place of business of the Company at Unit 1801, 18/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in such instrument proposes to vote and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.

6. In the case of joint holders of shares, any one of such holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting in person or by proxy, the persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

7. All resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting will be voted on by way of poll.

8. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 9:00 a.m. on the date of the meeting, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the website of the Company at www. applieddev.com and on the HKExnews website of the Stock Exchange atwww.hkexnews.hkto notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Yao Wei Rong

(Chairman), Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Kit Ling; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Guo Shun Gen and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.

In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text thereof.

*

For identification purpose only