Applied Development : Announcement of Resignation of Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 519)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Ng Kit Ling ("Ms. Ng") has resigned as an executive director of the Company with effect from 22 October 2018 due to her other business commitments which require more of her dedications. Subsequent to the resignation as an executive director of the Company, Ms. Ng remains as the financial controller and the company secretary of the Company and a director of the subsidiaries of the Company.

Ms. Ng confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its great appreciation to Ms. Ng for her valuable contribution to the Company during her term of office as an executive director of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Applied Development Holdings Limited

Yao Wei Rong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Yao Wei Rong (Chairman), Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Kit Ling; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Guo Shun Gen and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.

*

For identification purpose only

In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text thereof.