Applied Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 OCTOBER 2019

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 OCTOBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") both dated 9 September 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board announces that the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 2 October 2019 by way of poll.

The total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution was 2,505,105,739, representing the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, (i) none of the Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM under the Listing Rules; (ii) no Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; (iii) no Shareholder had stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolution or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the EGM; and (iv) no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the Resolution at the EGM.