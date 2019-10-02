Log in
Applied Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 OCTOBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 519)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 OCTOBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Applied Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") both dated 9 September 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board announces that the ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 2 October 2019 by way of poll.

The total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution was 2,505,105,739, representing the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, (i) none of the Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM under the Listing Rules; (ii) no Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; (iii) no Shareholder had stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolution or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the EGM; and (iv) no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the Resolution at the EGM.

1

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Details of the poll results of the EGM are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of votes (approximate %)

For

Against

1.

(a)

To approve, confirm and ratify the Sales

538,661,008

13,900

and Purchase Agreement in relation

(99.997%)

(0.003%)

to the disposal of 37,000,000 Redsun

Properties Shares and all other transactions

contemplated thereunder;

(b)

To authorise any Director to do all

acts, deeds and things and to sign and

execute all documents in connection

with the matters contemplated in and for

completion of the Sales and Purchase

Agreement. (Note)

Note: Full text of the Resolution was set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Applied Development Holdings Limited

Wu Zhanming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Wu Zhanming (Chairman) and Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer); the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Tao and Mr. Yao Wei Rong and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.

  • For identification purposes only

In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text thereof.

2

Disclaimer

Applied Development Holdings Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
