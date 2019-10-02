Applied Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 OCTOBER 2019

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. Details of the poll results of the EGM are set out below:
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
Number of votes (approximate %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
(a)
|
To approve, confirm and ratify the Sales
|
538,661,008
|
13,900
|
|
|
and Purchase Agreement in relation
|
(99.997%)
|
(0.003%)
|
|
|
to the disposal of 37,000,000 Redsun
|
|
|
|
|
Properties Shares and all other transactions
|
|
|
|
|
contemplated thereunder;
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
To authorise any Director to do all
|
|
|
|
|
acts, deeds and things and to sign and
|
|
|
|
|
execute all documents in connection
|
|
|
|
|
with the matters contemplated in and for
|
|
|
|
|
completion of the Sales and Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
Agreement. (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Full text of the Resolution was set out in the Notice.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company at the EGM.
By Order of the Board
Applied Development Holdings Limited
Wu Zhanming
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 2 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Wu Zhanming (Chairman) and Mr. Yuen Chi Ping (Chief Executive Officer); the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Tao and Mr. Yao Wei Rong and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Yu Tat Chi, Michael and Mr. Chiu Kit Man, Calvin.
-
For identification purposes only
In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text thereof.