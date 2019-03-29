Applied DNA Sciences : Announces Exclusive Cannabis Licensing and Cooperation Agreement with Theracann International

Applied
DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”), a leader in
PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability
solutions, and TheraCann
International Benchmark Corporation (“TheraCann”), a leading global
full service legal cannabis and hemp consultancy, announced that they
have entered into an exclusive licensing and cooperation agreement (the
“Agreement”) that grants TheraCann’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ETCH
BioTrace, S.A., the use of Applied DNA’s CertainT® supply
chain integrity platform technology within the global legal cannabis and
hemp markets. Under the terms of the Agreement, a $5 million up-front
licensing fee is payable to Applied DNA over a four-month period
beginning on or before April 15, 2019, and completed by October 15, 2019.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Applied DNA will be the exclusive supplier of
molecular tags (provided as SigNature®), molecular tag
application systems and molecular tag authentication systems for
TheraCann’s ETCH biotrace seed-to-sale-tracking system. The Parties will
jointly market and sell the system, with a profit share after the
recoupment of initial investments. The Agreement also calls for specific
annual minimum payment milestones to Applied DNA, starting in year two,
and scaling from $7M in year three to $20M in year fifteen.
“This Agreement – containing the largest payment transaction in our
company history – demonstrates further validation of our DNA technology
platform and its commercialization across industries where compliance,
control and tracking are essential to marketplace safety and security,”
stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “The
impact on our balance sheet is beneficial and will allow us to respond
to the requests for pre-commercial pilots we have already received. We
believe the growing demand for legalized cannabis is driving the
creation of the industry’s global supply chains and is accelerating the
need for solutions to secure and validate them from inception through
consumption, destruction and/or recall. Powered by our CertainT
platform, TheraCann’s ETCH biotrace system can offer the global legal
cannabis and hemp industry the unparalleled ability to ensure true
authentication and provenance verification. Given TheraCann’s growing
standing in the industry, and in conjunction with TheraCann’s Benchmark
SOLUTION™, full turn-key cannabis project offering, we believe that this
Agreement effectively places Applied DNA at the heart of a fast-growing
industry.”
Jason Warnock, CEO of TheraCann International stated, “The marketplace
has responded with gusto to our shared ETCH biotrace platform. Multiple
letters of intent from numerous countries that wish to protect their
licensed cannabis supply chain to maximize international export
opportunities already anticipate commercial trials, and quotations are
with customers for large scale supply.”
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug
candidates.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion. Visit adnas.com for
About
TheraCann International Corporation
Founded in 2016, TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation offers a
one-stop, full-service solution for the International cannabis
marketplace. TheraCann provides business, technology and industry
experts who apply advanced technology and help clients plan, design,
implement and manage their cannabis businesses. Integrating nearly 3.5
million square feet of cannabis operations and the successful launch of
groundbreaking Enterprise Resource Planning and Compliance (ERP+C)
software, vertical computer automatex cannabis aeroponic cultivation
systems (Sprout AI) and patented genetic tracking and diversion
prevention systems (ETCH BioTrace), TheraCann provides cannabis-related
businesses with solutions to fit their international banking and
cannabis license regulatory requirements.
More information about TheraCann is available at www.theracann.solutions,
www.etchbio.solutions,
www.sproutai.solutions,
and www.OS2.solutions.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be
“forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied
DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are
based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results
could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net
losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, shifting
enforcement priorities of US federal laws relating to cannabis, and
various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC
reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on
December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed
on February 7, 2019, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are
available at www.sec.gov.
Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
