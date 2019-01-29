Applied DNA Sciences : Appoints Stephen Birkhold to the Strategic Advisory Board

Applied
DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA,” “the Company”), a
leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and
traceability solutions, announced today the appointment of Stephen
Birkhold to the Company’s Strategic Advisory Board (“SAB”) and retention
as a consultant to assist the Company with market penetration in the
fashion and luxury apparel and accessory markets.
Mr. Birkhold is a 30-year veteran of the fashion industry and is the
former CEO of several of the world’s most prominent apparel brands. He
has a proven record of effective strategic management, leading globally
recognized brands, and having served as the CEO of Bebe Stores, Lacoste,
Diesel and Earl Jeans, along with a 10-year tenure at VF Corporation
working with Lee Jeans and Nautica Jeans.
Dr. James Hayward, President and CEO of Applied DNA, said, “Steve
Birkhold is one of the most respected names in fashion. His expertise
will help us bridge the strategic connection between our leading-edge
technology and the supply chains and associated claims of contemporary
fashion. His knowledge of the global business environment within the
fashion world, and his entrée in the most recognized C-suites, will
accelerate our go-to-market timeline.”
Wayne Buchen, Vice President of Strategic Sales for Textiles at Applied
DNA Sciences, added, “Steve’s expertise in fashion merchandising
includes marketing, retail, wholesale, e-commerce and strategic
positioning in a very competitive, fast-moving vertical that is a
perfect fit for our technical platform. Together, we will help global
brands to secure their position with forensic science.”
Under the terms of Mr. Birkhold’s consulting agreement, Mr. Birkhold
will spearhead the development of a new sales, marketing and
go-to-market strategy for the Company’s technology in the fashion and
luxury apparel and accessory markets. Mr. Birkhold will leverage his
substantial industry contacts to facilitate the introduction of the
Company’s technology to the C-suite executives of well-known fashion and
luxury apparel and accessory brands.
“By understanding a fashion brand’s business challenges, Applied DNA is
uniquely qualified to secure their claims of sustainability, relevance
to the circular economy, ethical sourcing and the veracity of fiber
content,” said Mr. Birkhold. “I am delighted to join their world-class
team, and to offer contemporary brands the tools to improve global trade
in fashion.”
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics, personalized
medicine and therapeutics.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion.
Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are
listed under the symbol APDNW.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be
“forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied
DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are
based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results
could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net
losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance and
various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC
reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on
December 18, 2018 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are
available at www.sec.gov.
Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
