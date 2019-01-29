Applied DNA Sciences : Appoints Stephen Birkhold to the Strategic Advisory Board

Branding Expert Will Help Deploy a Proven Textile Integrity Platform to the Fashion World

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA,” “the Company”), a leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced today the appointment of Stephen Birkhold to the Company’s Strategic Advisory Board (“SAB”) and retention as a consultant to assist the Company with market penetration in the fashion and luxury apparel and accessory markets.

Mr. Birkhold is a 30-year veteran of the fashion industry and is the former CEO of several of the world’s most prominent apparel brands. He has a proven record of effective strategic management, leading globally recognized brands, and having served as the CEO of Bebe Stores, Lacoste, Diesel and Earl Jeans, along with a 10-year tenure at VF Corporation working with Lee Jeans and Nautica Jeans.

Dr. James Hayward, President and CEO of Applied DNA, said, “Steve Birkhold is one of the most respected names in fashion. His expertise will help us bridge the strategic connection between our leading-edge technology and the supply chains and associated claims of contemporary fashion. His knowledge of the global business environment within the fashion world, and his entrée in the most recognized C-suites, will accelerate our go-to-market timeline.”

Wayne Buchen, Vice President of Strategic Sales for Textiles at Applied DNA Sciences, added, “Steve’s expertise in fashion merchandising includes marketing, retail, wholesale, e-commerce and strategic positioning in a very competitive, fast-moving vertical that is a perfect fit for our technical platform. Together, we will help global brands to secure their position with forensic science.”

Under the terms of Mr. Birkhold’s consulting agreement, Mr. Birkhold will spearhead the development of a new sales, marketing and go-to-market strategy for the Company’s technology in the fashion and luxury apparel and accessory markets. Mr. Birkhold will leverage his substantial industry contacts to facilitate the introduction of the Company’s technology to the C-suite executives of well-known fashion and luxury apparel and accessory brands.

“By understanding a fashion brand’s business challenges, Applied DNA is uniquely qualified to secure their claims of sustainability, relevance to the circular economy, ethical sourcing and the veracity of fiber content,” said Mr. Birkhold. “I am delighted to join their world-class team, and to offer contemporary brands the tools to improve global trade in fashion.”

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics, personalized medicine and therapeutics.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 18, 2018 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

