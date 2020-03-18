Applied DNA Sciences : COVID-19 Collaboration Partner Takis Biotech Receives Italy Ministry of Health Approval to Begin Testing of a Vaccine Candidate on Pre-clinical Models

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (“Applied DNA”) today announced that its COVID-19 collaboration partner, Takis Biotech, a Rome, Italy-based a company focused on the development of cancer vaccines founded by scientists from Merck Research Laboratories, has received approval from the Italy’s Ministry of Health to begin a pre-clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. As announced by Applied DNA on March 2, 2020, the vaccine is one of four PCR-produced (polymerase chain reaction vaccine) linear DNA vaccine candidates under joint development by Takis Biotech and Applied DNA. Applied DNA entered large-scale production of the candidates in March 2020. Takis Biotech anticipates first results of its pre-clinical trial will be available in April 2020.

About Takis Biotech

Takis is a Biotech Company created by a group of scientists from Merck Research Laboratories (MRL). The group has more than 15 years of experience and an established track record in drug discovery in Oncology and is recognized for the conception and implementation of a number of innovative technologies. One of the main assets of Takis is the expertise in in vivo electro-gene-transfer, which can be used for a variety of clinically useful applications, from vaccine development to somatic gene therapy. Takis pipeline include four Cancer Vaccine candidates based on this technology. Takis is also actively involved in the generation of humanized monoclonal antibodies for use in Oncology and Infectious Diseases.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, diagnostics and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

