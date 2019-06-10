Log in
Applied DNA Sciences : Cannabis Partner TheraCann International Secures Agreement with South Africa's House of Hemp

06/10/2019 | 08:03am EDT

Includes Implementation of TheraCann’s ETCH biotrace™ platform Utilizing Technology from Applied DNA

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (“Applied DNA”), a leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced that its strategic partner to the global cannabis industry, TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation (“TheraCann”), has secured a collaboration agreement with House of Hemp (HoH), a licensed pioneer in South African fiber, seed, oil and Cannabidiol (CBD) medicinal production. The collaboration includes the implementation of TheraCann’s molecular-tagging ETCH biotrace technology that uses a physical molecular tag exclusively supplied by Applied DNA. TheraCann was selected by HoH to be their technical expert and project management team to achieve medical GMP standard for international cannabis export and to provide the necessary technologies to track every gram, every penny, and to ensure crop quality and reliability.

Link to original TheraCann press release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theracann-and-house-of-hemp-enter-collaboration-agreement-to-build-a-sustainable-cannabis-industry-in-south-africa-300864076.html

John Shearman, VP for APDN’s Cannabis business, stated: “The agreement with HOH demonstrates the pipeline of leads and opportunities are converting into business agreements across an array of various use case for the ETCH platform.”

About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, shifting enforcement priorities of US federal laws relating to cannabis, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2019, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
