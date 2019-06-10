Applied DNA Sciences : Cannabis Partner TheraCann International Secures Agreement with South Africa's House of Hemp

Applied
DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (“Applied DNA”), a leader in
PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability
solutions, announced that its strategic partner to the global cannabis
industry, TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation (“TheraCann”),
has secured a collaboration agreement with House of Hemp (HoH), a
licensed pioneer in South African fiber, seed, oil and Cannabidiol (CBD)
medicinal production. The collaboration includes the implementation of
TheraCann’s molecular-tagging ETCH biotrace technology that uses a
physical molecular tag exclusively supplied by Applied DNA. TheraCann
was selected by HoH to be their technical expert and project management
team to achieve medical GMP standard for international cannabis export
and to provide the necessary technologies to track every gram, every
penny, and to ensure crop quality and reliability.
Link to original TheraCann press release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theracann-and-house-of-hemp-enter-collaboration-agreement-to-build-a-sustainable-cannabis-industry-in-south-africa-300864076.html
John Shearman, VP for APDN’s Cannabis business, stated: “The agreement
with HOH demonstrates the pipeline of leads and opportunities are
converting into business agreements across an array of various use case
for the ETCH platform.”
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of
molecular technologies that enable supply chain security,
anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and
pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion.
Visit adnas.com for
more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Join our mailing
list.
Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are
listed under the symbol APDNW.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied
DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans,
projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions
and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ
materially from those projected due to its history of net losses,
limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, shifting
enforcement priorities of US federal laws relating to cannabis, and
various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC
reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on
December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed
on May 9, 2019, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are
available at www.sec.gov.
Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005206/en/