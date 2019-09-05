Applied DNA Sciences : Extends Textiles Business to Include Global Down and Feather Supply Chain in Partnership with Industry Leader Navarpluma

Brings Traceability to Industry Growing at 7.5% CAGR1; Navarpluma to Offer SigNature® DNA to Manufacturing Customer Base

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”, the “Company”), a leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced today a sales and marketing partnership with Navarpluma that extends Applied DNA’s Textiles business to include the global down and feather supply chain1.

Formalization of the partnership between the two companies follows the completion of a groundbreaking technological advance by Applied DNA to utilize its SigNature® DNA system to allow for traceability of materials in the down and feather industry. Navarpluma S.L., one of the world’s premier suppliers of down and feathers to the textile industry, will be the first to offer this new system to its customer base that counts some of the world’s most prestigious brands as clients.

“Use of Applied DNA’s SigNature DNA system gives Navarpluma the ability to validate the provenance of raw materials used. This ability conveys a significant competitive advantage to our products in the marketplace and to those products manufactured from our raw materials,” stated Benjamin Dix, Export Manager at Navarpluma. “We are very pleased to pioneer Applied DNA’s SigNature DNA system in our industry to establish a new gold standard for traceability that can be relied on by our clients and their customers.”

Tony Benson, Applied DNA’s managing director for EMEA, stated, “An industry leader, Navarpluma’s reputation in the market is that of an innovative and forward-thinking supplier known for employing new advances in technology to improve their products for their clients. Traceability has been a key goal for them over the past several years, and with their use of the SigNature DNA system - SigNature DNA forensic molecular tag together with hand-portable SigNify® in-field testing equipment aggregated under our CertainT® brand– enables an industry first: the full traceability of down and feathers. Being first-to-market with end-to-end traceability of its supply chain should attract new clients to Navarpluma while also creating stickier relationships with its customer base.”

This is Applied DNA’s first foray into the growing down feather market, which was valued at USD $5.9 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD $10.25 Billion by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 20251.

About Navarpluma

In 2002 the French businessman Olivier Martin, with almost two decades of experience in the family feather and down business created by his forefathers in 1859, which he joined straight after finishing his International Business and Business Administration degree, decided to go it alone and take the helm of Navarpluma, a newly created company (2001).

In 2004 Navarpluma built a new modern factory in Orcoyen, Northern Spain, allowing them to take an important technological and organizational leap forward, unique in the world of feather.

Working with the French company Ets Abel Crabos and with new state of the art facilities and the most advanced technology for down and feather production, Navarpluma are now able to market around 5,000 tons of the best feather and down material per year to clients around the globe.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, uncertainties relating to its ability to maintain its NASDAQ listing in light of delisting notices received, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on August 13, 2019 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

