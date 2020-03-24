Applied DNA Sciences : Files Provisional Patent Application for High Sensitivity COVID-19 Diagnostic Assay with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”) a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity, traceability solutions, nucleic acid-based biotherapeutic development, and diagnostics, announced today the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its diagnostic assay under development for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The application follows the Company’s announcement on March 19, 2020 that it had completed the design of its COVID-19 detection assay.

“This provisional patent application is a necessary and important step to protect our intellectual property that underpins our detection assay. With the U.S. Federal Drug Administration having recently issued guidance that allows companies to manufacture and ship COVID-19 tests under the Agency’s Emergency Use Authorizations, we are in the process of manufacturing kits for validation at hospitals both in New York State and Italy,” stated said Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “This application is also reflective of our expanding nucleic acid-based therapeutic and diagnostic patent estate. With the addition of this provisional patent application, Applied DNA has over 15 pending and issued patents aimed at nucleic acid-based therapeutics and diagnostics, including certain U.S. and PCT (international) patent applications pertaining to the use of PCR-produced LinearDNA™ amplicons as DNA vaccines that, if granted, we believe, would encompass our linear DNA-based COVID-19 vaccines candidates currently being co-developed with Takis Biotech.”

Applied DNA makes clear that no commercial partner has been identified to take the developmental diagnostic to market nor is there any indication that the Company’s diagnostics would be approved by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration and other regulators.

About Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Applied DNA is a provider of nucleic acid technologies that enable diagnostics, pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates, supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting anti-theft technology and product genotyping.

