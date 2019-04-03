Applied DNA Sciences : Platform Empowers President Trump's Anti-Counterfeiting Memorandum Signed Today to Protect American Consumers and Industries

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced its recognition of and alignment with the Memorandum signed today by President Donald Trump to help protect American consumers, manufacturers, and factory workers from counterfeiting.

Applied DNA is using its patented molecular tagging to fight illegal counterfeiting across a variety of industries for its customer base including retailers, consumer product manufacturers of textiles and pharmaceuticals, and the United States Government, assisting in securing the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.

Specific programs to provide commercial, law enforcement and DoD counterfeit risk mitigation include:

Applied DNA has definitive agreements with leading manufacturers for products sold at retail in Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Amazon and other retail stores and online commerce sites.

Since 2011, the Company’s technology has been protecting microcircuits for DoD with nearly a million parts tagged.

Development contracts since 2014 have engaged Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the Army, USDA, Missile Defense Agency and other trade and intelligence agencies to protect critical industrial components such as bearings, lubricants, gaskets, electronics equipment and packaging.

Currently running is an anti-counterfeiting technology-expanding competitive-bid development contract awarded in June 2017, funded by the Office of the Secretary of Defense on behalf of DLA, with collaboration from the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Chemical Biological Center.

In European courtrooms, the Company’s award-winning technology has been used as evidence and its forensics scientists have testified as expert witness in support of cases which have resulted in convictions of 138 offenders for a total of 670 sentence-years in crimes related to ATM cash thefts, automobile-parts theft and resale online as new, and law enforcement stings including drug enforcement.

Applied DNA’s approach to authenticate and protect global supply chains is based on the Company’s patented CertainT® platform of Tag, Test and Track, which provides benefits in anti-counterfeiting, diversion, IP protection and claims substantiation such as country of origin and sustainability.

“We are happy to see attention at the Federal level on this global issue to protect American consumers and American manufacturers and brands,” stated Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “Our CertainT platform is proven to provide transparency, traceability and trust across the global marketplace and can empower the President’s directive.”

NOTE: Dr. James Hayward is available for interviews.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Visit adnas.com for more information.

Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

