Applied DNA Sciences : Platform Empowers President Trump's Anti-Counterfeiting Memorandum Signed Today to Protect American Consumers and Industries

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in PCR-based DNA
manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability
solutions, announced its recognition of and alignment with the
Memorandum signed today by President Donald Trump to help protect
American consumers, manufacturers, and factory workers from
counterfeiting.
Applied DNA is using its patented molecular tagging to fight illegal
counterfeiting across a variety of industries for its customer base
including retailers, consumer product manufacturers of textiles and
pharmaceuticals, and the United States Government, assisting in securing
the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.
Specific programs to provide commercial, law enforcement and DoD
counterfeit risk mitigation include:
-
Applied DNA has definitive agreements with leading manufacturers for
products sold at retail in Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Amazon and other
retail stores and online commerce sites.
-
Since 2011, the Company’s technology has been protecting microcircuits
for DoD with nearly a million parts tagged.
-
Development contracts since 2014 have engaged Defense Logistics Agency
(DLA), the Army, USDA, Missile Defense Agency and other trade and
intelligence agencies to protect critical industrial components such
as bearings, lubricants, gaskets, electronics equipment and packaging.
-
Currently running is an anti-counterfeiting technology-expanding
competitive-bid development contract awarded in June 2017, funded by
the Office of the Secretary of Defense on behalf of DLA, with
collaboration from the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command
(CCDC) Chemical Biological Center.
-
In European courtrooms, the Company’s award-winning technology has
been used as evidence and its forensics scientists have testified as
expert witness in support of cases which have resulted in convictions
of 138 offenders for a total of 670 sentence-years in crimes related
to ATM cash thefts, automobile-parts theft and resale online as new,
and law enforcement stings including drug enforcement.
Applied DNA’s approach to authenticate and protect global supply chains
is based on the Company’s patented CertainT®
platform of Tag, Test and Track, which provides benefits in
anti-counterfeiting, diversion, IP protection and claims substantiation
such as country of origin and sustainability.
“We are happy to see attention at the Federal level on this global issue
to protect American consumers and American manufacturers and brands,”
stated Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “Our
CertainT platform is proven to provide transparency, traceability and
trust across the global marketplace and can empower the President’s
directive.”
NOTE: Dr. James Hayward is available for
interviews.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug
candidates.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion.
Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are
listed under the symbol APDNW.
