Applied DNA Sciences : Signs MOU with Tex-Ray Industrial to Introduce CertainT® Authentication Platform to Global Textile Brands

Applied
DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA,” the “Company”), a
leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and
traceability solutions, today announced the signing of a non-binding
Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Taiwan-based Tex-Ray Industrial
Co., Ltd (“Tex-Ray”), a pioneer in performance fabric and smart clothing
for modern active lifestyles. The MOU is expected to be followed by a
definitive agreement.
Under the terms of the MOU, Tex-Ray and Applied DNA will create a Center
of Excellence in Taiwan, the industry-acknowledged hub for textiles
innovation to: integrate Applied DNA’s CertainT tag, test and track
authentication platform into new product development of yarns, finishes
and fabrics; for designing streamlined supply chain processes to reduce
time-to-market for Applied DNA products and services; and, to grow
capabilities in marketing, sales and support for servicing global
customers. Applied DNA’s CertainT molecular authentication platform for
forensic authenticity and traceability delivers brand differentiation
and protection of goods whose value chains span large commercial
ecosystems and geographies. Unique in its ability to provide identity
and traceability embedded in goods themselves, CertainT is a natural fit
with the technology innovations that comprise Tex-Ray’s product
portfolio.
Tex-Ray’s growth has mirrored the development of Taiwan’s textiles
industry that today is the world’s largest functional fabric production
base accounting for approximately 50% of the global output value of
performance fabrics.1 Founded in 1978, Tex-Ray has found
success in managing global textile supply chains and today counts a
significant numbers of the world’s leading brands as customers, and
operates in 9 countries within the continents of Asia, Africa, and North
America. Its global footprint offers the advantage of deep domain
knowledge and staffing to implement CertainT from design through
development to delivery across its customer base.
Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, stated, “As a
technology innovator and manufacturer of performance fabrics, Tex-Ray
gives us entrée into established supply chains in service of large
global brands. We believe Tex-Ray’s customers - manufacturers, retailers
and brands - will benefit from our CertainT platform as a means of
supporting claims in performance, sustainability and product origin. Our
Tex-Ray alliance, together with our other recently announced textile
strategic alliances, demonstrates continued execution on our strategy to
engage key participants along multiple points in the global textile
value chain to more broadly drive adoption of our authentication
technology platform.”
Mr. Ray Lin, Chairman of Tex-Ray, said “Our company’s mission is to be
at the forefront of the smartest clothing and highest performance
fabrics. Partnering with Applied DNA furthers our mission, enabling us
to use the most reliable authentication solutions with the broadest
applications.”
Wayne Buchen, vice president of Strategic Sales at Textiles at Applied
DNA Sciences, said, “The Tex-Ray strategic alliance opens a significant
opportunity for Applied DNA authentication technologies to enhance some
of the most advanced fabrics and clothing on the market. We are deeply
impressed by Tex-Ray’s commitment to best practices and best textiles
and look forward to a collaboration that we believe will further
transform traceability, transparency and trust in the textile industry.”
Footnote:
1https://www.textiletoday.com.bd/taiwan-showcases-strength-functional-fabric-manufacturing/
About Tex-Ray Industrial Co.
Tex-Ray Industrial Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based vertically integrated
innovative textiles & apparel manufacturing group having 18 Mills,
Garment manufactories & services offices in Nine different countries,
established in 1978 and publically listed in Taiwan since 1998. Our
production bases in the Mexico, Vietnam, Cambodia, Africa, Middle East
and China are especially competent in the manufacturing of performance
textiles as well as active-wear, athleisure & lifestyle knitwear, with
an emphasis on sustainability.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics, personalized
medicine and therapeutics.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion.
Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are
listed under the symbol APDNW.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be
“forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied
DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are
based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results
could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net
losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance and
various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC
reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on
December 18, 2018 and other reports we file with the SEC, which are
available at www.sec.gov.
Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
