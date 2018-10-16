Applied DNA Sciences : Subsidiary LineaRx Licenses CAR T Drug Candidate and Initiates Pre-Clinical Development of Non-Viral, Plasmid-Free CAR T Manufacturing Platform

Applied
DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”),
the leader in large-scale PCR-based DNA manufacturing, announced today
that LineaRx, Inc. (“LineaRx”), its wholly-owned subsidiary focused on
next-generation biotherapeutics, has initiated pre-clinical development
of a non-viral, plasmid-free (NVPF) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)
modified T cell (CAR T) manufacturing platform which will be made
available to CAR T developers worldwide. Concurrently, LineaRx announced
the signing of an exclusive North American licensing agreement and
research services agreement with iCell Gene Therapeutics, Inc. (iCell)
under which iCell licensed to LineaRx an anti-CD19 CAR T therapy for
non-viral delivery. LineaRx will utilize its NVPF platform, along with
the in-licensed anti-CD19 CAR T therapy, to develop, manufacture and
commercialize LinCART19, a non-viral, plasmid free anti-CD19 CAR T drug
candidate.
“Since their initial FDA approval in 2017, CAR T therapies have shown
unrivaled efficacy against several forms of cancer, but they remain
extremely complex to manufacture and are often cost prohibitive,” stated
Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “With our expertise
in the large-scale PCR-based production and modification of DNA
constructs, we believe we are in a unique position to offer a
disruptive, inexpensive and safer alternative to established CAR T
manufacturing platforms that rely on viral vectors and plasmids. We are
excited to have begun pre-clinical development of our NVPF CAR T
manufacturing platform to enable a new generation of cell therapies,
including our own LinCART19 CAR T therapy, and offering CAR T developers
worldwide access to our manufacturing platform upon completion of
development.”
Said Dr. Stephen Hughes, Director of DNA Programs at Applied DNA: “CAR T
therapies are changing the treatment of cancer, but they must be
affordable and accessible to all patients. We believe the approach of
the LineaRx team will alter the manufacturing of these life-changing
therapies, increasing the speed and safety of production, while lowering
the costs.”
LineaRx believes its novel NVPF construction of CAR Ts provides a
manufacturing format that would be attractive to many developers of
these therapies. Despite costly and inefficient manufacturing platforms,
the CAR T market is currently experiencing rapid growth and investment,
with over $20 billion in recent M & A activity1, and is
expected to yield a CAGR of 32.5% at least through 20282.
The NVPF LineaRx CAR T manufacturing platform under development
leverages Applied DNA’s expertise in large-scale PCR-based production
and chemical modification of DNA to produce expression vectors for CAR T
therapy, without the use of viral vectors or plasmids. LineaRx believes
that a NVPF CAR T manufacturing platform confers numerous potential
advantages over existing viral/plasmid-based CAR T platforms, including:
-
Streamlined manufacturing processes will yield reduced cost and lead
times, lessening patient morbidity and mortality through shorter
“vein-to-vein” times. As seen in the registrational trials for Kymriah®
(Novartis International AG) and Yescarta® (Kite Pharma
Inc.), the two currently US FDA approved CAR T therapies, up to 31% of
intended patients ultimately did not receive treatment primarily due
to patient complications during disease progression which evolved
during the long manufacturing time required or from manufacturing
failures,3
-
Reduction in the risk of permanent genetic integration/recombination
into target cells, reducing the risk of insertional mutagenesis,
-
The potential mitigation of some current CAR T therapy side effects
such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and on-target off-tumor
toxicity,
-
The eventual ability to target neoantigens (quickly enough to impact
the patient), or the patient-specific protein mutations that accrue in
an individual patient’s cancer, and other disease epitiopes beyond
cancer, that will allow a patient’s immune system to be the instrument
of diverse therapies, and,
-
The eventual ability to develop CAR T therapies at the point-of-care,
obviating complex and burdensome distributed supply chains, and
consequently, speeding therapy.
LinCART19 CAR T therapy, which targets the CD19 B cell surface protein
expressed on nearly all B-cell malignancies, is the focus of a research
agreement between LineaRx and iCell Gene Therapeutics. Development of
LinCART19 will benefit from iCell Gene Therapeutics experience in
bringing the virally transfected CD19 targeted CAR-T successful into
human clinical study as well as their technological leadership in
engineering novel, first in class adoptive cell therapies.
After recently announcing a cancer vaccine
will utilize its technology, LineaRx is leveraging its NVPF
manufacturing platform for its LinCART19 CAR T therapy. This
demonstrates the potential breadth of the NVPF platform to produce
various biotherapeutics, including gene and cellular therapies as well
as vaccines, subject to FDA approval.
Dr. Hayward continued, “We believe our NVPF approach to generate
important biotherapeutics without using viruses and plasmids using
portable devices can redefine “bench to bedside” therapy. Our Linear DNA
PCR devices can be located on site, so the supply chain will never leave
the building. We anticipate partnering with other developers to generate
fundamentally new drugs from CAR Ts, including using custom epitopes and
neoantigens to help usher personalized cancer therapy from a dream to
reality.”
1BioInformant
2Coherent Market
Insights
3 Allogene
Therapeutics, Inc. Form S-1, filed September 14, 2018
CAR T Therapies
CAR T therapies are a revolutionary DNA based approach to destroy cancer
cells by harnessing the power of a patient’s own immune system. CD19 is
a protein that is expressed on the vast majority of B cell cancers. By
targeting CD19 expressing B cells with CAR modified T cells, various B
cell malignancies can be addressed. Since 2017, the FDA has approved two
CAR T-based therapies targeting the CD19 epitope, opening a new frontier
in the fight against cancer.
About iCell Gene Therapeutics, Inc.
iCell Gene Therapeutics is developing proprietary technologies and a
pipeline of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) engineered cell therapies
designed to be first in class, cost effective and life saving. Our
development operations are focused on creative and efficient paths to
bring novel, cost effective therapies to patients. First in human
clinical trials are ongoing in US & China, supported by our US research
& development organization and a state-of-the-art GMP facility in
Zhongshan to manufacture precision-based therapeutics.
About LineaRx
LineaRx seeks to commercialize the biotherapeutic value of Applied DNA’s
deep expertise and experience in the design, manufacture and chemical
modification of DNA by large scale polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”).
Linear DNA is a form of DNA distinct from the circular form of DNA most
commonly produced in plasmids and grown in bacteria. Plasmids are
extrachromosomal DNA found in bacteria and are associated with the genes
for antibiotic resistance which are often exchanged between bacteria and
consequentially, are seen by many to embody a serious threat to global
health. In addition, many nucleic acid-based therapies also rely on
viral vectors for efficient transfection and expression of plasmid DNA.
These viral vectors carry additional nontrivial risks and are extremely
time consuming and expensive to manufacture.
In all forms of gene therapy, DNA exerts its influence from within the
nucleus. Recombinant events for circular DNA are permanent and alter the
genomes of the affected cells and their progeny. The fundamental
challenge of all gene and cellular therapies is safety. Recent studies
have elaborated “unintended consequences” when plasmid and viral vectors
are combined that may pose future risks for treated patients.
When linear DNA enters the nucleus, it does not need to be incorporated
into the genome to be temporarily expressed as the intended protein
product. LineaRx posits that for the effectiveness of genetic vaccines
or genetic immune therapies, transient expression may suffice.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics and therapeutics.
We make life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based
technology solutions and services that can help protect products,
brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies,
governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and
diversion.
Visit adnas.com
for more information. Follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
Join our mailing
list.
The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN,
and its warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be
“forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied
DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are
based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results
could differ materially from those projected due to our history of
losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data
and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA’s product candidates
will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial
process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct
clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final
approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies,
and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s
SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed
on December 28, 2017 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q
filed on February 8, 2018, May 3, 2018 and August 13, 2018, which are
available at www.sec.gov.
APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly
any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005294/en/