Applied DNA Sciences : Subsidiary LineaRx and Takis/Evvivax Progress Linear DNA for Use as Cancer Vaccine Candidates

DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”), a leader in
large-scale PCR-based DNA manufacturing, announced today that LineaRx,
Inc. (“LineaRx”), its wholly-owned subsidiary focused on next-generation
biotherapeutics, will ship TK7 and ConTRT amplicons to Takis/Evvivax
next week as part of the companies’ Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”)
entered into in September 2018.
Per the JDA, LineaRx and Takis/Evvivax will jointly develop linear DNA
expression amplicons for TK7 and ConTRT, two of Takis/Evvivax’s
anti-cancer vaccine candidates, utilizing LineaRx’s validated linear DNA
technology. Linear DNA amplicons carrying the DNA sequences for
Takis/Evvivax vaccine candidates will be delivered to pre-clinical
animal models via Takis/Evvivax’s proprietary electroporation technology.
In 2018, LinearRx and Takis/Evvivax’s collaboration showed
immunogenicity in mice that were vaccinated with linear DNA against the
human protein telomerase that is over-expressed in more than 85% of all
cancers. “This year we are using ConTRT, an improved version of our
telomerase vaccine and a unique personalized approach which includes an
epitope-prediction pipeline and a delivery strategy to achieve an
extremely effective cancer vaccine over what has been done previously,”
said Dr. Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis/Evvivax. “Each expression
amplicon will undergo rigorous quality subject matter testing,
immunogenicity testing, followed by a tumor challenge, with results
planned for publication later this year.”
“Our collaborations with Takis/Evvivax and other therapy developers are
helping to validate LineaRx’s novel technology as a viable alternative
to bacterially-produced plasmids, with the potential for increased
patient safety and reduced costs, using new quality control protocols
for large-scale PCR production at LineaRx. We believe that linear DNA
and the establishment of new quality attributes for this new therapeutic
field will change the way gene and immune therapies will be performed,”
stated Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “Our
implementation of testing for new quality attributes will support our
preparation to approach FDA to seek approval for clinical study. Our
know-how in the fields of therapeutic linear DNA production and the
standardized PCR platforms in use at LineaRx enable us to create novel
expression amplicons. We are extremely pleased with the progress we are
making with Takis/Evvivax under our JDA.”
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug
candidates.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion.
Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are
listed under the symbol APDNW.
About LineaRx
LineaRx seeks to commercialize the biotherapeutic value of Applied DNA’s
deep expertise and experience in the design, manufacture and chemical
modification of DNA by large scale polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”).
Linear DNA is a form of DNA distinct from the circular form of DNA most
commonly produced in plasmids and grown in bacteria. Plasmids are
extrachromosomal DNA found in bacteria and are associated with the genes
for antibiotic resistance which are often exchanged between bacteria and
consequentially, are seen by many to embody a serious threat to global
health. In addition, many nucleic acid-based therapies also rely on
viral vectors for efficient transfection and expression of plasmid DNA.
These viral vectors carry additional nontrivial risks and are extremely
time consuming and expensive to manufacture.
In all forms of gene therapy, DNA exerts its influence from within the
nucleus. Recombinant events for circular DNA are permanent and alter the
genomes of the affected cells and their progeny. The fundamental
challenge of all gene and cellular therapies is safety. Recent studies
have elaborated “unintended consequences” when plasmid and viral vectors
are combined that may pose future risks for treated patients.
When linear DNA enters the nucleus, it does not need to be incorporated
into the genome in to be temporarily expressed as the intended proteins
product. LineaRx posits that for the effectiveness of genetic vaccines
or genetic immune therapies, transient expression may be sufficient.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be
“forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied
DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are
based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results
could differ materially from those projected due to our history of
losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data
and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA’s product candidates
will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial
process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct
clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final
approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies,
and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s
SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed
on December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q
filed on February 7, 2019 that is available at www.sec.gov.
APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking
statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the
date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless
otherwise required by law.
About Evvivax S.R.L. and Takis S.R.L.
EVVIVAX, whose name is derived from Engineered Veterinary Vectored
Immunotherapy and Vaccines, is a spin-off of Takis
Biotech. EVVIVAX pursues the discovery and development of innovative
Therapeutic Veterinary Cancer Vaccines based on viral vectors and DNA
platform technologies. EVVIVAX frontline candidates are two therapeutic
cancer vaccines for canine tumors: Tel-eVax and Erb-eVax. EVVIVAX aims
at translating scientific breakthrough achievements in Cancer
Immunotherapy into marketed innovative products in Veterinary and
subsequently in Human Oncology.
Visit www.evvivax.com for
more information.
Takis is a Biotech Company created in November 2009 by a group of
scientists from IRBM, a Research Center in near Rome, formerly part of
the global network of Merck Research Laboratories (MRL). The group has
more than 15 years of experience and an established track record in drug
discovery in Oncology and is recognized for the conception and
implementation of a number of innovative technologies. One of the main
assets of Takis is the expertise in in vivo electro-gene-transfer, which
can be used for a variety of clinically useful applications, from
vaccine development to somatic gene therapy. Takis pipeline include four
Cancer Vaccine candidates based on this technology. Takis is also
actively involved in the generation of humanized monoclonal antibodies
for use in Oncology and Infectious Diseases.
Visit www.takisbiotech.it
for more information.
