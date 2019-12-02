Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation    AGTC

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(AGTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AGTC Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer, Company on Track to Announce XLRP and ACHM Data in January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:36pm EST

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Theresa Heah, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities.

Given that the clinical results for the upcoming data releases are still being processed at external vendors and not yet available for internal review, Dr. Heah’s resignation does not relate to any knowledge of pending results. Dr. Heah has agreed to stay with the company until the end of the year to support the up-coming data analysis. 

In addition, Dr. Heah’s departure does not affect the company’s previously announced guidance on the timing of data reporting from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM):

XLRP
AGTC expects to report interim six-month data from the expansion group of its Phase 1/2 XLRP study in January 2020. The company also plans to present a comprehensive data set at its January 28, 2020 R&D Day that will include data on additional patients.

ACHM
AGTC expects to report interim six-month data from the dose escalation group of both the achromatopsia B3 and A3 Phase 1/2 studies in January 2020. The company plans to present a comprehensive data set from the six-month dose escalation groups at the R&D Day, at which time the company also plans to provide clarity on forward guidance on the programs.

“We are on track to present data from our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical programs in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and both achromatopsia trials, and continue to advance discussions with the FDA such that we can finalize the design and initiate a pivotal trial in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa as planned in 2020,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “Our treatment candidates have the potential to dramatically improve visual function in patients with conditions where only palliative or no therapies exist today.”

The Company is exploring options to fill the role of CMO. In the interim, Dr. Matt Feinsod, M.D., who currently serves as Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Development, and Dr. Nnenna Ihekoromadu, M.D., who recently joined the company as VP Clinical Research and Medical Affairs, will continue to provide medical oversight for the XLRP and ACHM clinical programs. 

Recent Highlights
Recently, AGTC announced positive data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), demonstrating stabilization of decline in the peripheral vision, improvement in central vision, and a favorable safety profile. Based on its ongoing discussion with physicians and advocacy groups, the company expects these results will be highly meaningful to XLRP patients, who today have no treatment options that address the underlying cause of their disease. AGTC also announced positive data demonstrating biological activity in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trials in patients with achromatopsia (ACHM) due to mutations in the ACHM B3 or A3 genes.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, in which it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and other CNS, ophthalmology and other indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. The otology program is being developed in collaboration with Otonomy. AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect AGTC's plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, financial guidance, business strategies and operations, preclinical and clinical product development and regulatory progress and the expected timing thereof, potential growth opportunities, potential market opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, due to a number of important factors. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: gene therapy is still novel with only a few approved treatments so far; AGTC cannot predict when or if it will obtain regulatory approval to commercialize a product candidate or receive reasonable reimbursement; uncertainty inherent in clinical trials and the regulatory review process; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, as amended, filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent management's plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

IR/PR CONTACTS: 
David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485
david.carey@finnpartners.com or glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:
Bill Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5728
bsullivan@agtc.com

Stephen Potter
Chief Business Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 413-2754
spotter@agtc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGI
04:36pAGTC Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer, Company on Track to Announ..
GL
11/12APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
11/12APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/12APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/12AGTC Announces Financial Results and Business Update for the Quarter Ended Se..
GL
11/06AGTC to Host First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 12..
GL
11/05AGTC Announces Stargardt Disease as its Second Preclinical Ophthalmology Prog..
GL
10/21AGTC Presents Data Demonstrating Efficiency of its AAV Vectors for Ocular Gen..
GL
09/26APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/26APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -50,2 M
Net income 2020 -48,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,12x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 4,95x
Capitalization 49,9 M
Chart APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,42  $
Last Close Price 2,74  $
Spread / Highest target 557%
Spread / Average Target 353%
Spread / Lowest Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan B. Washer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott E. Koenig Chairman
William A. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Mark S. Shearman Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Theresa Heah Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.04%50
GILEAD SCIENCES7.50%85 068
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.82%57 023
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.20%40 340
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.56%20 344
GENMAB48.01%15 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group