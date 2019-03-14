Log in
Applied Graphene Materials : AGM announces that it will be presenting at the European Coatings Show

03/14/2019 | 06:34am EDT

14 March 2019

Applied Graphene Materials ('AGM'), the producer of specialty graphene materials today announces that the Company will be present as an exhibitor and speaker at the prestigious European Coatings Show which is being held in Nuremberg, Germany on 18 to 21 March 2019.

Lynn Chikosha, a member of AGM's applications technology team, will present a paper to the Technical Conference entitled 'Towards a novel, Non-Metal Graphene Nanoplatelet Hybrid Anti-Corrosive System for Tomorrow's Protective Coatings'.

AGM's presence at the event demonstrates the Company's push for ever-deeper customer engagement in the coatings sector through the provision of interim performance data supporting the application of graphene for coatings technology. The Company works with numerous coatings companies interested in adoption of this new technology and emphasises the importance of strong customer engagement throughout the process of introduction of graphene, rigorous testing cycles and final formulation specification.

Development of such technical data is a major investment but is the means whereby AGM's graphene technology can be introduced in a relatively conservative industry. Although time-consuming, it is critical to enable strong customer engagement.

AGM can be located in Hall 1, Stand 1-651 at the European Coatings Show, Nuremberg, Germany 19-21st March.

Disclaimer

Applied Graphene Materials plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:33:02 UTC
