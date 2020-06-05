Applied Graphene Materials : signs distribution agreement with Dichem Polymers SA, Greece

Log in
06/05/2020 | 12:51am EDT
04 June 2020
Agreement provides AGM with a strong route into the Greek coatings and polymers markets.

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Dichem Polymers SA (Headquarters Acharnes, Greece). The agreement helps to extend AGM's commercial reach directly into the coatings and polymers sectors across Greece.

Founded in 1977, Dichem Group, has a strong history of delivering high performance chemicals to a wide range of markets including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food industry, polymers and coatings. The company's focus on supporting customers technically allows them the opportunity to actively participate in R&D programmes to establish new technologies in their selected sector.

AGM and Dichem have an exclusive agreement that will see the two companies collaborate on customer opportunities and introduce AGM's proprietary Genable® graphene dispersions technology into the Greek coatings and polymers market.

In addition to its own commercial hubs in the U.K. and the United States, AGM now has distribution agreements with local expert chemicals and coatings distributors in Greece, Italy, South Africa and Japan.

Adrian Potts, AGM CEO commented:

'I am really pleased to be able to continue the development of our platform for revenue generation with the addition of Dichem Polymers SA to the commercial team. Having done the hard work of developing graphene dispersions as the primary route to utilisation of nanoplatelet technology, we are pleased to be able to offer our standardised product offering to the global market through a strong distribution network across a growing number of countries. We are keen to see the development of revenue through this approach from the sale of both our easy-to-use Genable® dispersions as well as customised product offerings to suit individual customer project requirements.'

Demetrios Gkikas. Dichem Polymers CEO commented:

We are very pleased to have started a collaboration with AGM, a highly innovative organisation, with a technology that we expect to have significant growth in the Coatings Industry in the coming years. We believe that our long-standing relationships with local customers on one hand, and the high level of expertise of AGM on the other, will provide a clear benefit for those seeking a high-quality solution in certain sections of the Paint Industry. From our side we will do all we can to ensure this collaboration is very successful.

About Dichem Polymers SA
Dichem Polymers is active in the stocking and distribution of chemical raw materials for the construction, paint, insulation, packaging and signage industry. The company has been operating for 20 years in the Greek market where it also represents some of the largest international brands, constantly broadening its product, customer and supplier portfolio. Dichem Polymers' highly trained and skilled technical staff provide technical support at all levels (research, development and production of the final product).

Disclaimer

Applied Graphene Materials plc published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 04:49:59 UTC
