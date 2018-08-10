Log in
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES (AIT)
Applied Industrial Technologies : Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-D4CB475ED770F.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 050 M
EBIT 2018 224 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,56%
P/E ratio 2018 21,13
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 2 883 M
Chart APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Applied Industrial Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wallace Chairman
David K. Wells Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Edith Kelly-Green Independent Director
L. Thomas Hiltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES9.40%2 883
FASTENAL COMPANY5.67%16 583
AHLSELL AB (PUBL)-1.99%2 527
DIPLOMA PLC6.98%1 912
MRC GLOBAL INC21.16%1 856
NOW INC54.58%1 844
