Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.    AIT

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applied Industrial Technologies : FY20 Q1 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Financial Release

For Immediate Release

Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

  • Net Sales of $856.4 Million Down 0.9% YoY; Down 5.2% on an Organic Daily Basis
  • EPS of $1.00;Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $1.02 Excluding Non-Routine Expense
  • Cash Flow from Operations of $50.0 Million; Free Cash Flow of $45.1 Million
  • Fiscal 2020 Guidance Reaffirmed on aNon-GAAP Adjusted Basis

CLEVELAND, OHIO (October 30, 2019)- Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, and automation technologies, today reported results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020, ended September 30, 2019.

Net sales decreased 0.9% to $856.4 million from $864.5 million in the prior year quarter. The change in sales includes a 2.8% increase from acquisitions and a positive 1.6% selling day impact, partially offset by a negative 0.1% from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales decreased 5.2% on an organic daily basis. Net income was $38.8 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $48.9 million, or $1.24 per share, in the prior year quarter. Results include a non-routine expense of $1.5 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per share, reflecting recent cost initiatives in response to the slower environment. Excluding this non-routine expense, non- GAAP adjusted EPS was $1.02.

Commenting on the results, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer Neil A. Schrimsher said, "Our first quarter finished as expected with our team effectively managing through slower industrial demand. Ongoing execution on gross margin helped balance softer sales, and our working capital initiatives drove seasonally strong free cash flow. While the demand environment remains subdued and uncertain, our sales trends are exhibiting some stabilization on a sequential basis and should benefit from easier comparisons going forward. We are also off to a solid start with our late August acquisition of Olympus Controls and encouraged by the growth developing around their premier automation capabilities. Lastly, recent cost actions are expected to have a more meaningful impact into the fiscal second quarter as we continue to leverage our systems investments and expense discipline in the current environment. We expect these and other self-help opportunities to benefit our earnings trajectory near-term, and position the Company to deliver on its longer-term commitments."

Outlook

Mr. Schrimsher concluded, "With performance running largely in line with our fiscal 2020 outlook but end-market uncertainty persisting, we reaffirm our guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $4.20 to $4.50 on a change in sales of down 2% to up 2%, including down 5% to down 1% on an organic daily basis. The adjusted EPS range excludes fiscal first quarter non-routine

2

expenses. In addition, we reiterate our free cash flow guidance of $200 million to $220 million, or up 30% at the mid-point."

"Overall, our team is executing well to start the year. Our operational discipline and internal initiatives are providing a path to navigate against slower demand, sustain gross margin enhancement, and deliver on our cash expectations. In addition, we are intensely focused on generating greater value for our customers and shareholders in coming years by leveraging our unique technical and solutions-based position within an increasingly complex and labor- constrained industrial supply chain. We are confident in Applied's growth and earnings potential for the balance of fiscal 2020 and beyond."

Dividend

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on November 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Conference Call Information

Applied will host its quarterly conference call for investors and analysts at 10 a.m. ET on October 30, 2019. Neil A. Schrimsher - President & CEO, and David K. Wells - CFO will discuss the Company's performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results is available for reference on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (for International callers) using conference ID 5794068. A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 5794068.

About Applied®

Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, automation technologies, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial, fluid power, and flow control applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "expect," "should," "outlook," "guidance," "will" and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may

3

differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

# # #

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ryan D. Cieslak

Director - Investor Relations & Treasury 216-426-4887 / rcieslak@applied.com

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Net Sales

$

856,404

$

864,515

Cost of sales

604,944

612,662

Gross Profit

251,460

251,853

Selling, distribution and administrative,

including depreciation

190,294

185,514

Operating Income

61,166

66,339

Interest expense, net

10,059

10,476

Other income, net

-

(239)

Income Before Income Taxes

51,107

56,102

Income Tax Expense

12,308

7,164

Net Income

$

38,799

$

48,938

Net Income Per Share - Basic

$

1.00

$

1.26

Net Income Per Share - Diluted

$

1.00

$

1.24

Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

38,611

38,714

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

38,961

39,364

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Applied uses thelast-in,first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.
  2. On July 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842 - accounting for leases. Adoption of the new standard resulted in the recognition ofright-of-use assets and lease liabilities of $83.5 million and $89.8 million, respectively, on July 1, 2019. In addition, the adoption resulted in an adjustment to opening retained earnings of approximately $3.3 million, net of tax, on July 1, 2019 primarily due to the impairment of certain leases in Canada.
  3. On August 21, 2019, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of Olympus Controls, a Portland, Oregon basedfull-service provider of innovative technologies and complete engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers, machine builders, integrators, and end users. Olympus Controls is included in the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The purchase price for the acquisition was $34.9 million.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

98,204

$

108,219

Accounts receivable, net

529,330

540,902

Inventories

465,165

447,555

Other current assets

52,224

51,462

Total current assets

1,144,923

1,148,138

Property, net

125,094

124,303

Operating lease assets

86,557

-

Goodwill

671,476

661,991

Intangibles, net

374,871

368,866

Other assets

26,811

28,399

Total Assets

$

2,429,732

$

2,331,697

Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

229,368

$

237,289

Current portion of long-term debt

93,912

49,036

Other accrued liabilities

155,442

137,469

Total current liabilities

478,722

423,794

Long-term debt

859,172

908,850

Other liabilities

164,613

102,019

Total Liabilities

1,502,507

1,434,663

Shareholders' Equity

927,225

897,034

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,429,732

$

2,331,697

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net income

$

38,799

$

48,938

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization of property

5,223

4,981

Amortization of intangibles

10,374

10,921

Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options

773

651

Other share-based compensation expense

919

1,043

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

(8,682)

(53,184)

Other, net

2,612

(1,553)

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

50,018

11,797

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Property purchases

(4,946)

(3,173)

Proceeds from property sales

88

77

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(35,703)

-

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

(40,561)

(3,096)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility

-

(19,500)

Long-term debt borrowings

-

175,000

Long-term debt repayments

(4,934)

(146,934)

Debt issuance costs

-

(685)

Dividends paid

(11,985)

(11,334)

Acquisition holdback payments

(201)

(219)

Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards

(1,754)

(3,203)

Net Cash used in Financing Activities

(18,874)

(6,875)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(598)

432

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(10,015)

2,258

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of Period

108,219

54,150

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$

98,204

$

56,408

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Net Income

$

38,799

$

48,938

Interest expense, net

10,059

10,476

Income tax expense

12,308

7,164

Depreciation and amortization of property

5,223

4,981

Amortization of intangibles

10,374

10,921

EBITDA

$

76,763

$

82,480

Non-routine costs

1,455

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

78,218

$

82,480

The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Per Share - Diluted, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (or Adjusted EPS), non-GAAP financial measures:

Net Income Impact

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Net Income and Net Income Per Share

$

38,799

$

48,938

Adjustments:

Non-routine costs

1,104

-

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

$

39,903

$

48,938

Per Share - Diluted Impact

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

$

1.00

$

1.24

0.02

-

$

1.02

$

1.24

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

$

50,018

$

11,797

Capital expenditure

(4,946)

(3,173)

Free Cash Flow

$

45,072

$

8,624

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Disclaimer

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 16:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOL
12:22pAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : FY20 Q1 Earnings Release
PU
09:29aAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
06:43aAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:32aAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
10/08APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : FY20 Q1 Earnings Date
PU
10/08APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : to Report First Quarter Earnings and Conduct I..
BU
10/04APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/25APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Receives NorthCoast 99 Award Recognizing the B..
BU
08/16APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
08/14APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 522 M
EBIT 2020 265 M
Net income 2020 170 M
Debt 2020 705 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 2 221 M
Chart APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 60,60  $
Last Close Price 57,47  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wallace Independent Chairman
David K. Wells Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Edith Kelly-Green Independent Director
Jerry Sue Thornton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.54%2 221
FASTENAL COMPANY40.49%21 066
DIPLOMA PLC30.91%2 310
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-3.84%1 640
NOW INC.-5.50%1 197
MRC GLOBAL INC.-2.04%996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group