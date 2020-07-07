Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.    AIT

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied Industrial Technologies : Introduces its New 2020-2021 Industrial Products Catalog with More Than 31,000 Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has published its annual Product Catalog for 2020/2021 with more than 31,000 of its most popular industrial and maintenance products, including bearings, belts, hoses, motors, drives, power transmission products, hydraulic and pneumatic components, tools, lubricants, maintenance products, safety items, janitorial supplies, and more. This well-organized, printed catalog helps maintenance and production managers save time by profiling the best-selling products from nearly 200 manufacturers.

“The Applied® Product Catalog continues to be a valuable resource for our customers,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “Applied offers more than 2.5 million products online, and selected 31,000 of its most popular products to include in this printed catalog, which is organized to easily find replacement and maintenance products. This new catalog also includes valuable technical resources, troubleshooting guides, formulas, conversion tables, maintenance repair tips, and a selection of eco-friendly products,” says Vasquez.

The Applied Product Catalog is available for no charge in print and digital formats at https://www.applied.com/catalog. Pick up a free copy at your local Applied Service Center, request online for a printed copy, review the digital version online, or download the app in iTunes® or Google Play™ for effortless searching and seamless ordering. Or, simply call 866-351-3464 to request your copy.

About Applied®
Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, automation technologies, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and EOM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial, fluid power, and flow control applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

iTunes is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOL
01:01pAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces its New 2020-2021 Industrial Produc..
BU
06/26APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annu..
BU
05/18APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Quarterly Report
PU
05/14APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FI..
AQ
04/30APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
04/30APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
BU
04/15APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : to Report Third Quarter Earnings and Conduct I..
BU
02/13APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 264 M - -
Net income 2020 80,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 2 404 M 2 404 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 471
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 71,17 $
Last Close Price 62,11 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wallace Independent Chairman
David K. Wells Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Peter A. Dorsman Independent Director
Dan P. Komnenovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.96%2 404
FASTENAL COMPANY19.68%25 330
DIPLOMA PLC-6.82%2 668
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-1.46%1 694
NOW INC.-20.28%979
MRC GLOBAL INC.-56.38%488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group