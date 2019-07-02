Applied Industrial Technologies : New Industrial Products Catalog From Applied® Features More Than 31,000 Products From 210 Trusted Manufacturers

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has announced the release of its new industrial products catalog for 2019/2020, featuring the company’s most popular products for all types of maintenance and repair operations. This must-have industrial resource is organized to help maintenance and production managers save time and money when searching for replacement parts and supplies.

“The Applied Product Catalog continues to be a valuable go-to resource for our customers,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “We have selected more than 31,000 of our best-selling products with proven name-brand quality. We also include 48 pages of helpful technical resources, including formulas, conversion tables, fluid power troubleshooting guides, and other MRO tips and information,” adds Vasquez. Environmentally-conscious customers can reference the Green Glossary for eco-friendly information and locate “green” products throughout the catalog.

The Applied Product Catalog is renowned for having a comprehensive selection of bearings, power transmission products, hydraulic & pneumatic components, industrial hose supplies, tools, chemicals, lubricants, safety items and janitorial supplies. The catalog is available for no charge in print and digital formats at www.applied.com/catalog. Pick up a free copy at your local Applied service center, request a printed copy be mailed to you, review the digital version online, or download the app in iTunes® or Google Play™ for effortless searching and seamless ordering. Or, simply call 866-351-3464 to request your copy.

About Applied®

Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

