Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Applied Industrial Technologies    AIT

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES

(AIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applied Industrial Technologies : New Industrial Products Catalog From Applied® Features More Than 31,000 Products From 210 Trusted Manufacturers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has announced the release of its new industrial products catalog for 2019/2020, featuring the company’s most popular products for all types of maintenance and repair operations. This must-have industrial resource is organized to help maintenance and production managers save time and money when searching for replacement parts and supplies.

“The Applied Product Catalog continues to be a valuable go-to resource for our customers,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “We have selected more than 31,000 of our best-selling products with proven name-brand quality. We also include 48 pages of helpful technical resources, including formulas, conversion tables, fluid power troubleshooting guides, and other MRO tips and information,” adds Vasquez. Environmentally-conscious customers can reference the Green Glossary for eco-friendly information and locate “green” products throughout the catalog.

The Applied Product Catalog is renowned for having a comprehensive selection of bearings, power transmission products, hydraulic & pneumatic components, industrial hose supplies, tools, chemicals, lubricants, safety items and janitorial supplies. The catalog is available for no charge in print and digital formats at www.applied.com/catalog. Pick up a free copy at your local Applied service center, request a printed copy be mailed to you, review the digital version online, or download the app in iTunes® or Google Play™ for effortless searching and seamless ordering. Or, simply call 866-351-3464 to request your copy.

About Applied®
Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

iTunes is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOL
10:01aAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : New Industrial Products Catalog From Applied® ..
BU
06/20APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Dividend & 2019 Annual Meeting Date
PU
06/20APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annu..
BU
05/14APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/30APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FI..
AQ
04/26APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
04/26APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
04/09APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : to Report Third Quarter Earnings and Conduct I..
BU
03/26Applied Industrial Technologies Names Ryan D. Cieslak Director of Investor Re..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 520 M
EBIT 2019 266 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 2 355 M
Chart APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Applied Industrial Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 70,0  $
Last Close Price 61,0  $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wallace Chairman
David K. Wells Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Edith Kelly-Green Independent Director
Jerry Sue Thornton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES13.11%2 355
FASTENAL COMPANY24.65%18 702
DIPLOMA PLC28.26%2 222
NOW INC27.84%1 618
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-15.06%1 456
MRC GLOBAL INC38.51%1 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About