APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES (AIT)
Applied Industrial Technologies : to Report First Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on October 31, 2018

10/09/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

CLEVELAND, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced plans to release its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, before the market opens. The Company's fiscal 2019 first quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The quarterly conference call for investors and analysts will begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 31. Neil A. Schrimsher - President & CEO, and David K. Wells - CFO will discuss the Company's performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 8295767.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 8295767.

About Applied®

Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONSDavid K. Wells
Vice President - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
216-426-4755

CORPORATE & MEDIA RELATIONSJulie A. Kho
Manager, Public Relations
216-426-4483

Source: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.

Disclaimer

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:12:14 UTC
