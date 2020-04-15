Log in
Applied Industrial Technologies : to Report Third Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on April 30, 2020

04/15/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced plans to release its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The quarterly conference call for investors and analysts will begin at 10 a.m. ET on April 30. Neil A. Schrimsher – President & CEO, and David K. Wells – CFO will discuss the Company’s performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 6267109.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 6267109.

About Applied®
Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, automation technologies, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial, fluid power, and flow control applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 351 M
EBIT 2020 240 M
Net income 2020 153 M
Debt 2020 703 M
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 1 942 M
Managers
NameTitle
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wallace Independent Chairman
David K. Wells Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Peter A. Dorsman Independent Director
Dan P. Komnenovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.06%1 942
FASTENAL COMPANY-6.52%19 785
DIPLOMA PLC-21.10%2 275
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION2.27%1 387
NOW INC.-50.18%618
MRC GLOBAL INC.-67.08%368
