News Summary

Applied Materials : Applied Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/16/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 16, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5EA5FD83B873C.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
STOCK PICK
A Record Year
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 647 M
EBIT 2018 5 184 M
Net income 2018 3 516 M
Finance 2018 656 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 13,80
P/E ratio 2019 10,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,73x
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
Capitalization 48 769 M
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 66,1 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Group Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS-5.36%48 769
DISCO CORPORATION-29.84%5 926
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 733
ASM INTERNATIONAL-20.70%2 868
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES-47.25%1 683
JAPAN MATERIAL CO LTD-65.94%1 373
