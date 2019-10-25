Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Materials    AMAT

APPLIED MATERIALS

(AMAT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applied Materials : Enabling the AI Era of Computing - Part 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

It's Q4 in Silicon Valley, which means that most tech enterprises are in strategic planning mode, taking stock of where they are today and charting a course for where they want to be over the next few years. This year's Q4 planning cycle needs to be a little different: the opportunities before us are an order of magnitude larger. So are the challenges. To get to where we need to be, our strategies need to be just as ambitious. Let's take these in order.

On January 1, we enter a new decade. Technology pundits around the globe are expecting a new era of computing composed of the Internet of Things, Big Data and AI. The industry needs to deliver if we're to have any chance of addressing the big problems of our time: mitigating or reversing climate change; reconfiguring agriculture to sustainably feed nine billion people by the end of the century; providing quality healthcare to a growing population without breaking the bank; and giving all children access to a quality education. These opportunities and more depend on our ability to sense the world around us with IoT devices, create a wealth of data that we can use to measure problems, and strengthen AI capabilities to make sense of the data and deliver solutions.

Driving progress is, of course, what the tech industry has always been about. Moore's Law gave semiconductor makers the means to deliver exponential improvements in performance, power and cost (PPAC). It put supercomputers in our pockets and data centers in the cloud. Moore's Law did more than that, though: it provided a cadence and rate of progress around which the entire technology value chain could structure its strategic planning.

A year ago, Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson discussed 'The Perfect Storm.' The AI Era is fueling an explosion of data-while Moore's Law is no longer the predictable engine of progress that it once was. Increasingly, the industry agrees that the opportunities and challenges have never been greater.

What's the strategy for success? At Applied and across the industry, experts have been talking about a 'New Playbook' that takes us beyond traditional Moore's Law scaling to continue and even accelerate the rate of progress we used to take for granted. First, the New Playbook requires more techniques to drive PPAC:

  • New architectures
  • New materials
  • New 3D structures
  • New ways to continue 2D scaling
  • And advanced packaging for heterogeneous designs

Second, the New Playbook requires everyone in the industry to get out of our specialized siloes to think and cooperate more broadly. We need more connectivity across the disciplines, from materials, to process technology, chipmaking, chip and packaging design, microarchitecture, algorithms, and systems. In short, 'from materials to systems.' To achieve the promise of the AI and Big Data era, we need to embrace the goal of moving from materials to systems 10 times faster than we can without a New Playbook for industry collaboration.

In recent months, we've been engaging with fellow engineers and technologists working to evolve the way the industry operates to address the challenges before us. At the AI Design Forum, Google's Cliff Young took the stage to ask for a new level of cooperation to tackle 'end-to-end problems' that no one discipline can solve on its own.

Over the summer, we participated in an in-depth series of articles by EE Times, exploring how cloud service providers are racing to enable AI and challenging the semiconductor industry to move faster as well.

For the computing industry, one challenge needs special attention: power. Unchecked, the data explosion can become a power explosion, at exactly the wrong time as we think about the climate challenge. Applied Materials is committed to working with the industry to reduce power though architectural innovation, from the simplest IoT devices to the largest cloud data centers. If we don't change the architectures, then the Big Data/AI Era will become a problem instead of a solution.

And this takes us back to the topic of the Q4 planning cycle. With opportunities and challenges of this magnitude, we need to open the strategic planning lens and decide where we want to be in 2029. Materials to systems 10 times faster requires new strategic thinking and planning.

What does this look like? At the AI Design Forum, Google's Cliff Young offered this idea for how we can get there: 'What I'd like to ask for is true codesign collaboration. We've got the architecture and algorithmic pieces … so let's push from Google and the other AI people down towards materials. And let's push from materials and devices back up.'

Codesign and collaboration. Materials to systems-and systems to materials-as one industry-wide process. In the next blog in this series, we'll discuss what that looks like in practice.

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 00:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED MATERIALS
10/25APPLIED MATERIALS : Enabling the AI Era of Computing - Part 1
PU
10/11APPLIED MATERIALS : A Quantum Future will be here Sooner than You Think
AQ
10/10APPLIED MATERIALS : Taking Action for Gender Equity
PU
10/04APPLIED MATERIALS : Designing “Eyes” into Process Equipment to Impro..
PU
09/26APPLIED MATERIALS : Report
CO
09/12THEMES OF AN AI SUMMER : VC Perspectives
PU
09/09APPLIED MATERIALS : Report
CO
09/05Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend
GL
08/29APPLIED MATERIALS : Report
CO
08/22APPLIED MATERIALS : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 532 M
EBIT 2019 3 378 M
Net income 2019 2 708 M
Debt 2019 1 764 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
Capitalization 50 871 M
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 55,08  $
Last Close Price 55,07  $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Ginetto Addiego Senior VP-Engineering, Operations & Quality
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS68.20%50 871
DISCO CORPORATION95.88%7 046
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.149.50%4 871
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 084
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV80.43%2 767
SHENZHEN SC NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group