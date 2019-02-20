Log in
Applied Materials : Innovations for Improving Patterning

02/20/2019 | 07:46pm EST

The semiconductor industry's leading experts inlithography, metrology, patterning technologies and materialswill gather at the 2019 SPIE Advanced Lithographysymposium being held from February 24 to 28 in San Jose. This annual forum is where discussions of the key patterning challenges and the latest advancements take place, providing a deeper understanding of new pathways to move the industry forward.

One of the biggest technicalobstacles for device scaling is layer-to-layer vertical alignment or edge placement errors (EPE). EPE arepatterning errors that result in the misalignment of critical features in multi-layer device designs. EPE can impact the yield of a chip, making layer-to-layer alignment an essential industry requirement. The urgent question is: what new technologies can be put in place to 'see' through the layers and measure variationto control and reduce EPEat advanced nodes?

At this year's symposium, Applied Materials will discuss techniques for minimizing EPE and other important developments. These include using new e-beam imaging technology for embedded defect detection, inspection and classification of EUV defects, and 3D pattern characterization.

Below is a guide to our papers and posters. We hope to see you at the conference!

SESSION 2: OVERLAY NEWS
Monday, February 25, 1:30 - 1:50 PM
On device EPE: minimizing overlay, pattern placement and pitch-walk in presence of EUV and etch stochastics, Applied Materials

SESSION PS1: POSTERS
Wednesday, February 27, 5:30 - 7:30 PM
Macro CD-SEM 2D metrology supporting advanced DRAM patterning process, Applied Materials
New imaging technique that enables detection of buried defects, Applied Materials

SESSION 12: DESIGN INTERACTIONS WITH METROLOGY
Thursday, February 28, 9:40 - 10:00 AM
3D optical proximity model optimization using in-line 3D-SEM metrology, Applied Materials, Synopsys GmbH (Germany)

SESSION 14: INSPECTION II
Thursday, February 28, 1:50 - 2:10 PM
SEM inspection and review method for addressing EUV stochastic defects, Applied Materials

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 00:45:03 UTC
