Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Materials    AMAT

APPLIED MATERIALS (AMAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Applied Materials : Student Learning in the Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 12:12am CEST

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about seeing something up close and personal? That's priceless. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future - a future that depends on the success of our youth. We encourage this success by providing charitable grants to schools and organizations working to close the academic achievement gap in communities where we do business around the world. To maximize our positive impact, we often couple financial support with student tours at Applied campuses, providing exposure to exciting career opportunities in STEM and introducing students to professionals in the high-tech industry.

This past academic year, Applied hosted more than 300 students for tours at our sites throughout Israel and North America. In Silicon Valley, we hosted 30 Bay Area high school juniors and seniors this summer at our Maydan Technology Center as part of the Stanford RISE internship program. Over in Gloucester, Massachusetts, employees networked with more than 50 sophomores and juniors from Gloucester High School's engineering, robotics and AP chemistry classes.

Applied also proudly partners with local nonprofits to create custom activities for visiting student groups. This past July, our employees in Austin, Texas volunteered with Breakthrough Central Texas, conducting mock interviews with young people and encouraging them to reflect on their summer experiences, practice public speaking skills, and learn how to network.

Also this summer at our Career Exploration Day with Breakthrough Silicon Valley, students participated in hands-on tech projects and learned about business and engineering concepts from representatives of Applied's employee resource groups, including the Black Employee Network, Hispanics in Partnership and the Young Professionals Network.

Through all of these visits, we strive to provide a thoughtful introduction to Applied Materials and to potential career paths that await students upon high school and/or college graduation. This year, we were fortunate to have Roberto Pimienta, a Stanford RISE alumni and current Applied Materials process engineer, share his story. Roberto says, 'Being a research intern in an academic lab gave me the opportunity to read journal articles, introduced me to the college environment and gave me access to ask my own research questions. Regular field trips to local companies like Applied Materials made the experience even more rewarding.'

To quote one of our young visitors, we hope students come away 'totally inspired' by their conversations with our experts. On behalf of our employee volunteers and mentors, we can confidently say the feeling is mutual.

To learn more about Applied's year-round education support and other areas we're passionate about, check out the Community page on our website, read our CSR Report or follow us on Twitter at @Applied4Good.

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED MATERIALS
12:12aAPPLIED MATERIALS : Student Learning in the Lab
PU
09/06DATA ON SULFUR REPORTED BY RESEARCHE : A Monolithic...
AQ
09/06Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend
GL
09/06INVESTIGATORS AT BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY : Deconvoluting Surface...
AQ
09/06APPLIED MATERIALS : National Chiao Tung University Details Findings in Applied M..
AQ
09/03APPLIED MATERIALS : ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces Journal Issues 98 Researc..
AQ
08/27APPLIED MATERIALS : ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces Journal Issues 67 Researc..
AQ
08/27APPLIED MATERIALS : To participate in citi global technology conference
AQ
08/24Applied Materials to Participate in Citi Global Technology Conference
GL
08/23APPLIED MATERIALS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Linear Powder Dispen..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Applied Materials declares $0.20 dividend 
09/06Semi stocks slip after analysts question Micron 
09/05Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Management Presents at Citi Global Technology .. 
09/05APPLIED MATERIALS : New Normal 
09/03Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
STOCK PICK
A Record Year
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 249 M
EBIT 2018 4 984 M
Net income 2018 3 369 M
Debt 2018 807 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 12,92
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
EV / Sales 2018 2,47x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 41 777 M
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 62,1 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Group Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS-16.86%41 895
DISCO CORPORATION-28.96%6 220
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 712
ASM INTERNATIONAL-19.94%2 966
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES-47.56%1 698
JAPAN MATERIAL CO LTD-62.93%1 497
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.