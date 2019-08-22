Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Materials    AMAT

APPLIED MATERIALS

(AMAT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/21 07:09:40 pm
46.83 USD   +0.21%
07:30aApplied Materials to Participate in Citi Global Technology Conference
GL
08/21APPLIED MATERIALS : The AI Paradox
PU
08/21APPLIED MATERIALS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applied Materials to Participate in Citi Global Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:30am EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4 beginning at 10:25 a.m. PDT / 1:25 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations, and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED MATERIALS
07:30aApplied Materials to Participate in Citi Global Technology Conference
GL
08/21APPLIED MATERIALS : The AI Paradox
PU
08/21APPLIED MATERIALS INC /DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
08/21APPLIED MATERIALS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20Taiwan export orders fall for ninth month but Christmas bounce kicking in
RE
08/16MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Up 300 Points After Volatile Week But Stocks Still ..
DJ
08/16EUROPE : German stimulus hopes pull European shares from six-month lows
RE
08/15Applied Materials Flags 2020 as Memory's 'Recovery Year' After Posting Weak 3..
DJ
08/15APPLIED MATERIALS : Reports Lower 3Q Profit, Revenue, Gives Downbeat Forecast
DJ
08/15APPLIED MATERIALS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 532 M
EBIT 2019 3 381 M
Net income 2019 2 706 M
Debt 2019 1 764 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,14x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 43 838 M
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 52,50  $
Last Close Price 46,83  $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Ginetto Addiego Senior VP-Engineering, Operations & Quality
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS43.04%43 838
DISCO CORPORATION60.43%6 566
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.109.56%4 169
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 893
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV44.77%2 149
SHENZHEN SC NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group