Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Materials    AMAT

APPLIED MATERIALS

(AMAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Watermark Conference Takeaways: Listen. Support. Inspire. Advocate.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

Applied Materials has been actively involved with The Watermark Conference for Women in Silicon Valley since it began four years ago, and this year I was one of more than 120 employees who had the opportunity to attend this influential development conference. After hearing keynotes from some amazing women about empowerment and leading in the workforce, I felt compelled to share some of my own takeaways from the event and invited a few of my colleagues to share some of their experiences as well.

The theme for Watermark this year was #ThePowerofUs, which speaks volumes on what this conference is trying to accomplish. It doesn't say the power of 'one' or the power of 'women' exclusively, but the power of 'us.' The point being, for real change and progress to occur, everyone-regardless of your gender, culture or background-needs to understand the role we can all play in eliminating bias and enabling equality and equity. The inspiring messages shared throughout the day motivated me to aim higher when setting goals. They also inspired my colleague Erika.

'The Watermark conference was eye-opening and powerful! I have truly been empowered by this experience and I know a spark in me has been reignited for certain things I am passionate about,' said Erika Hansen, a process engineer. 'The advice that resonated with me and still is replaying in my head over and over is 'don't die with your gift still inside.' It is a reminder that if you are passionate about something, regardless of what people expect from you or want you to be, you should chase that dream like there is no tomorrow.'

The conference showcased how inclusion and equity are both important to the equation in any successful workplace, and explained how supporting and advocating for this across all demographic groups is a great first step we can all partake in. Inclusion is achieved when you bring different voices to the table. Equity is just as important and is achieved when everyone feels like their voice belongs at that table and is really being heard.

Throughout the day I attended several breakout and keynote sessions. The vast amount of usable knowledge was overwhelming, so I've boiled down a few takeaways that made lasting impressions on me:

  • Preparation is key. Being prepared equals being confident. It's better to be prepared than to strive for perfection.
  • Networking is worth it. Networking is a great tool to practice at conferences, but you must give before you receive. Take that extra step to build better relationships.
  • Build your own board of directors. Find people who will support your goals and advocate for you to succeed.
  • Stay positive. It's so easy to think negatively about yourself and get in the way of your own success. Positive thoughts will turn into successful actions.
  • Don't be afraid to take risks. It's okay to take calculated risks in professional and personal situations. You will never know what you can accomplish if you don't try.

'Vulnerability is key in leadership and it is the true meaning of courage,' shared Alyssa Desuacido, a specialist in Human Resources who also attended the event. 'One of the keynote speakers, Dr. Brené Brown, did an excellent job of explaining that feeling fear is not indicative of a lack of courage. It is rather what we do to protect ourselves, to build up walls, that inhibits true growth.'

I ended the day feeling fortunate to work for Applied Materials, a company where I can contribute my ideas and have my voice heard. Applied believes in the power of diverse perspectives, experiences and backgrounds to enhance teamwork and accelerate innovation. We are constantly working to achieve an inclusive culture of understanding and empowerment where everyone feels valued and respected and can do their best work.

The conference left me with a lasting and important reminder that every single person can create something extraordinary, and it can stem from a small idea. It's the small acts we do every day that can lead to creating powerful changes.

I encourage you to join me in being bold, taking risks and bringing your best self to everything you do. You just might change the world!

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 21:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED MATERIALS
05:42pWATERMARK CONFERENCE TAKEAWAYS : Listen. Support. Inspire. Advocate.
PU
03/21Semiconductor shares rise as Micron predicts memory recovery
RE
03/12APPLIED MATERIALS : Abstentions Sink Applied Materials Holder Proposal on Writte..
DJ
03/12APPLIED MATERIALS INC /DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
03/08APPLIED MATERIALS : Receives Intels Preferred Quality Supplier Award
AQ
03/08APPLIED MATERIALS : Increases Cash Dividend
AQ
03/07APPLIED MATERIALS : Receives Intel's Preferred Quality Supplier Award
AQ
03/07Applied Materials Receives Intel's Preferred Quality Supplier Award
GL
02/27BEYOND VON NEUMANN : Moore's Law and the Shift from Near-Memory to In-Memory Com..
PU
02/25APPLIED MATERIALS : Introducing Generation Girl
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 507 M
EBIT 2019 3 435 M
Net income 2019 2 801 M
Debt 2019 1 271 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 13,10
P/E ratio 2020 10,85
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 36 561 M
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 48,4 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Ginetto Addiego Senior VP-Engineering, Operations & Quality
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS18.91%36 561
DISCO CORPORATION29.02%5 081
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 646
ASM INTERNATIONAL29.86%2 973
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV24.23%2 064
SHENZHEN SC NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About