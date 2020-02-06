Log in
Applied Materials, Inc.    AMAT

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
Applied Materials to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

02/06/2020 | 07:31am EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, Feb. 13 beginning at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations, and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
