Applied Optoelectronics Inc

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC (AAOI)
News

Applied Optoelectronics Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/05/2018 | 07:20pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ("Applied Optoelectronics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AAOI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513534/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 7, 2018 and September 27, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 30, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Several types of lasers from Applied Optoelectronics were prone to fail prematurely. These laser failures in turn negatively affected the Company's transceivers. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Applied Optoelectronics, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC-35.11%483
CISCO SYSTEMS26.32%221 161
QUALCOMM13.06%106 334
ERICSSON49.71%29 672
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.41%20 436
HARRIS CORPORATION19.37%19 814
