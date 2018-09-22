Log in
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC (AAOI)
Applied Optoelectronics Links 400G to 100G at ECOC 2018

09/22/2018

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, will be showcasing its latest transceiver products for telecom and datacenter applications at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) on September 24-26, 2018 in Rome, Italy at booth #112. 

AOI will be showcasing its latest products, including:

Datacenter:

  • 400G QSFP-DD/OSFP DR4
  • 400G QSFP-DD/OSFP FR4
  • 400G QSFP-DD FR8/LR8
  • 4x100G OBO x16
  • 2x100G QSFP-DD CWDM4
  • 2x100G QSFP-DD PSM4
  • 2x100G QSFP-DD SR4
  • 2x100G QSFP-DD AOC
  • 200G QSFP-DD FR4
  • 100G QSFP28 LR4
  • 100G QSFP28 DR/FR

Telecom

  • 50G QSFP28 LR
  • 25G SFP28 BIDI
  • 25G SFP28 LR C-temp/I-temp

“We have worked closely with our partners to demonstrate a 400G DR4 breakout to 4x 100G FR transceivers at ECOC. As customers shift from their current 100G architecture to a native 400G network, this application allows for the two speed generations to run in parallel. As the industry moves to 400G connections, this breakout brings us one step closer to transitioning to a native 400G ecosystem," commented David Chen, AVP and senior director of product management. 

AOI will be hosting demonstrations at booth #112 at ECOC 2018 in Rome, Italy. To schedule an appointment, please contact Willis Chen at wchen@ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.  

Media Contact:

Willis Chen
+1-281-295-1807                   
wchen@ao-inc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
